Photos: BSF’s all-woman daredevil biker team to debut on Republic Day 2018

A newly-raised all-woman bikers’ contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) practices on the first day of rehearsals ahead of their debut on Republic Day 2018. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

This daredevil squad, part of the BSF’s Janbaaz stunt team was raised last year on the lines of their acclaimed male counterparts and will be lead by Sub Inspector Tenzin Noryang. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

The 27-members of the daredevil team, drawn from various combat ranks of the force expect to bring in cheers when they showcase their stunts and acrobatics riding 350 CC Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

As per the tradition of the Republic Day parade, the BSF and the Army’s bike-borne daredevils, end ceremonies riding their roaring bikes alternatively every year. “This time it was the BSF’s turn and they have sent in their women contingent. It will be the first time that women bikers will be part of the Republic Day parade,” a senior official said. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)