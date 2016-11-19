What's new

Photo Taken By Mangalyaan Lands National Geographic Cover

mangalyaan-lands-national-geographic-cover_650x400_51479568926.jpg



India on September 24, 2014, successfully placed its low-cost Mars spacecraft in orbit around Mars

NEW DELHI:
HIGHLIGHTS
  1. India's Mangalyaan completed three years in orbit this week
  2. Experts acknowledge that Mangalyaan has taken some of the best images
  3. India's mission cost Rs. 450 crore, was made to nominally last six months

Just days after finding place on the Rs. 2,000 currency note, there's another high for India's Mangalyaan that completed three years in orbit this week.

In a rare admission of the global importance of India's maiden mission to Mars, a photo of the Red Planet taken by the simple, low cost camera of Mangalyaan, has found place on the cover of the venerable National Georgaphic magazine, known for its high quality images.

There are less than a dozen images of the full disc of Mars and experts acknowledge that India's Mangalyaan has taken some of the best images. More than fifty missions before Mangalyaan did not manage to take such high quality images of the full disc of the Red Planet.


India's mission cost Rs. 450 crore and was made to nominally last six months but has now survived for three years beaming back data.

Scripting space history, India on September 24, 2014, had successfully placed its low-cost Mars spacecraft in orbit around the Red Planet on its very first attempt, breaking into an elite club of three nations.

http://www.ndtv.com/india-news/phot...raphic-cover-1627580?pfrom=home-lateststories
 
still going strong, hopefully
Image taken in july 2021.

Also , feb 2022

Indian Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) used for Investigating the Solar Corona by ISRO Scientists - ISRO

Utilizing the solar conjunction event, when the Earth and Mars are on the opposite sides of the Sun, a team of scientists from Space Physics Laboratory of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Trivandrum; Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad; and ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)...
www.isro.gov.in www.isro.gov.in

Initial life estimate of 6 months in orbit, in 2014.
Completed 7 years .
 
-=virus=- said:
and just how are you planning to get there, mungeri ? :what:
Click to expand...

A nation that calls a hopeful, an ambitious and a dreamer as Mungeri will never progress. Prime example, India. Elon would have been called a Mungeri too. :)

However, about me I will be starting a company in fundamental computing soon pending the arrival of investment of 15 to 20 lakhs and I will build from there.
 
jamahir said:
A nation that calls a hopeful, an ambitious and a dreamer as Mungeri will never progress. Prime example, India. Elon would have been called a Mungeri too. :)

However, about me I will be starting a company in fundamental computing soon pending the arrival of investment of 15 to 20 lakhs and I will build from there.
Click to expand...
Vo sab theek hai but expectations ki kuch limit bhi honi chahiye

tu toh chaand bhi nahi, seedhey Mars pe settlement bananey ki baat kar raha :lol:
 
-=virus=- said:
Vo sab theek hai but expectations ki kuch limit bhi honi chahiye
Click to expand...

Na, woh sab theek nahi hai. I was going to reply on this to you in the Cuba thread today. But let me start with a question, why do you expect SpaceX and the smaller Western companies like Relativity Space and Rocket Lab to have expectations to be on Mars and not me ? And do you ever expect ISRO to set up an crewed Indian station on Mars ?

-=virus=- said:
tu toh chaand bhi nahi, seedhey Mars pe settlement bananey ki baat kar raha :lol:
Click to expand...

If you want to land on a moon and putter around, Mars has two moons - Phobos and Deimos. Other planets have many more moons. Much more interesting than Earth's moon is Jupiter's moon Europa which is said to have a liquid water ice ocean underneath a thick water ice cover and where the liquid water may have lifeforms. Watch the superb and philosophical 2013 film Europa Report I posted here.
 
jamahir said:
Na, woh sab theek nahi hai. I was going to reply on this to you in the Cuba thread today. But let me start with a question, why do you expect SpaceX and smaller Western companies like Relativity Space and Rocket Lab to have expectations to be on Mars and not me ? And do you ever expect ISRO to set up an crewed Indian station on Mars ?
Click to expand...
resources for starters ?

Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of $219 billion .. says a quick google search.

what about you ?

ISRO are struggling to even get a basic lander on the moon for now, they have a long way to go.
 

