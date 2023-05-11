Phool Shaport 2: Electric Boogaloo - Indian mob assaults two Israeli tourists for drinking on the banks of the filthy polluted Ganga

Found drinking on Ganga banks, 2 Israel tourists thrashed in HaridwarMS Nawaz / TNN / Updated: May 11, 2023, 06:14 IST
Image used for representative purpose only
HARIDWAR: Two tourists from Israel, who were having liquor on the banks of Ganga river, were beaten up by the locals on Wednesday evening. One of the tourists, identified as Nati, ran away and locked himself inside a public toilet to save himself. Later, police pacified the situation and fined the tourists.
Nati told TOI, "We arrived in India recently and visited Rishikesh, from where we came to Haridwar. We were not aware of the liquor prohibition in Haridwar."
SHO (city) Bhawna Kainthola said, "After getting information about the incident, two constables reached the spot and the duo was brought to the police station. They were fined Rs 500 each after which they went to their destination safely."
