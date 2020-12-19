What's new

Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
864
-4
733
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
MARCH 28, 20212:49 PM UPDATED A DAY AGO

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its defence minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately.

International concern is growing over what the Philippines has described as a “swarming and threatening presence” of more than 200 Chinese vessels that Manila believes were manned by maritime militia.

The boats were moored at the Whitsun Reef within Manila’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone..

The Philippine military aircraft were sent daily to monitor the situation, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement late on Saturday.

Lorenzana said the military will also beef up its naval presence in the South China Sea to conduct “sovereignty patrols” and protect Filipino fishermen.

“Our air and sea assets are ready to protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” Lorenzana said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said the vessels at Whitsun Reef were fishing boats taking refuge from rough seas and that there were no militia aboard.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reaffirmed to China’s ambassador, Huang Xilian, the Philippines had won a landmark arbitration case in 2016, which made clear its sovereign entitlements amid rival claims by China, his spokesman said last week.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China and Vietnam have competing territorial claims in the South China Sea, through which at least $3.4 trillion of annual trade passes.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

www.reuters.com

Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its defence minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Japan calls on Germany to send warship to East Asia
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
beijingwalker
China has built the world's largest navy. Now what's Beijing going to do with it?
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
zectech
zectech
RedHulk
China Sends 8 Military Planes into Taiwan Airspace; Analysts See Move as Warning to US and Others
Replies
0
Views
603
RedHulk
RedHulk
Nan Yang
China could soon sink US in South China Sea
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet
Hamartia Antidote
Indonesia Might Buy V-22s—The Reason Is China
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
114
Views
5K
KAL-EL
KAL-EL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom