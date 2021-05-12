Philippines Plans Military Hub, Sea Cameras Amid China Row The Philippine military will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to fund a logistics hub on Thitu Island, its chief General Cirilito Sobejana said

FILE PHOTO: This April 21, 2017 photo taken from a C-130 transport plane with Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano shows Thitu Island off the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)The Philippines plans to convert a South China Sea island into a military hub amid rising tensions with China.The Philippine military will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to fund a logistics hub on Thitu Island, its chief General Cirilito Sobejana said, as the nation seeks to sustain patrols in the South China Sea. It’s also planning to place high-resolution, night-capable cameras to monitor activities around islands claimed by the Philippines, he said.“Our objective is to drive away Chinese maritime militia and other Chinese vessels from our exclusive economic zone,” Sobejana told CNN Philippines Monday.China can resolve the dispute with the Philippines through their “common consensus to have dialogue and consultation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing Monday in Beijing, when asked about the Philippine military’s plan. Certain people are stirring up the issue, she added, without elaborating.Tensions between the Philippines and China in the disputed waters have escalated over the past weeks, with Manila protesting and asking Chinese vessels to leave the area. Still, Duterte has maintained a friendly tone, calling China a “benefactor” as the Philippines sources coronavirus vaccines from Beijing.© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.