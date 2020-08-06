Philippines may learn from Pakistan in Covid-19 fight

By Kris Crismundo August 5, 2020, 7:25 pm





PSA Philippines Consultancy Inc. Director for Business Intelligence Greg Wyatt

MANILA – A business risk consultancy firm said the Philippines may look at the efforts done by Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that become successful in improving the pandemic situation.



PSA Philippines Consultancy Inc. Director for Business Intelligence Greg Wyatt said the Philippines and Pakistan have in common in terms of number of vulnerable people, growth inequality, and limited healthcare, but despite these challenges, Pakistan has managed to bring down the number of daily Covid-19 cases.



“If you’re looking for a country as an example, it may be possible that we can learn something from Pakistan. The situations are sort of analogous,” he said in a webinar of Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham) Wednesday.



He said Pakistani government manages the Covid-19 situation through targeted testing and lockdowns.



“Pakistan does not go back to large scale lockdowns, only localized lockdowns and testing where coronavirus hotspot, and all that appears to have worked very well,” he added.



Pakistan has over 281,000 confirmed cases, with 254,000 recoveries and 6,014 deaths. It recorded its peak on June 14 with 6,825 Covid-19 cases.



On Tuesday, the south Asian country reported 553 infections in a day.



Wyatt added Pakistan was able bring down the number of daily cases while maintaining the positive rate low.



He said the Philippine government is currently doing the targeted lockdowns and testing, however, it is yet to know if it will be able to replicate Pakistan’s results.



He said it took six weeks for the government to relieve pressure on the healthcare system in Cebu City.



Wyatt hopes the government will be able to do it in Metro Manila within the two-week modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).



Wyatt said he sees the government will further tweak its policies after the MECQ by encouraging also the use of face shields and less home quarantine. (PNA)