Philippines could buy South Korean's Andong corvette

According to information published by Defense Studies on November 12, 2021, a team of defense and navy officers from the Philippines was in South Korea last week for a joint visual inspection of an anti-submarine warship, Pohang-class corvette Andong.ROKS Andong (PCC-771) was a Pohang-class corvette of the Republic of Korea Navy.Andong was launched on 30 April 1987 by Hanjin Heavy Industries in Busan. The vessel was commissioned on 7 November 1988 and decommissioned on 31 December 2020.The Pohang-class corvette is a class of general-purpose corvettes operated by the Republic of Korea Navy. They have served in a coastal defense role during the late Cold War and post Cold War period. A total of 24 Pohang-class vessels were built, all constructed in South Korea. 10 vessels remain in service in the ROKN as of 2020.The Pohang-class corvette has been designed to conduct coastal patrol and is equipped with combat weapon systems to perform anti-submarine, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft warfare operations. The ship has an empty displacement of 950 tons, a length of 88.3 m, a beam of 10 m, and a draft of 2.9m. She has a crew of 95 people including 10 officers.