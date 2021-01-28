Philippines cancels $10 billion airport plan with Chinese-led group

What's new

A Philippine province has cancelled a decision to award $10 billion airport project to a consortium led by a Chinese state firm, dealing a blow to President Rodrigo Duterte's infrastructure ambitions and to his policy shift towards Beijing.
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine province has cancelled a decision to award $10 billion airport project to a consortium led by a Chinese state firm, dealing a blow to President Rodrigo Duterte’s infrastructure ambitions and to his policy shift towards Beijing.
The consortium of China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) and Philippine firm MacroAsia Corp was the only bidder in the 2019 auction to help the Cavite provincial government upgrade Sangley airport, in what would have been one of the country’s most expensive infrastructure projects.

Cavite’s governor Juanito Victor Remulla told Reuters on Wednesday the consortium’s documentation was “deficient in three or four items”.

“We saw it as a sign they were not fully committed,” Remulla said.

MacroAsia made the announcement on Wednesday. It said earlier that coronavirus travel curbs had prevented the consortium from providing necessary documents.

Its shares closed up 0.36% having earlier fallen as much as 19% over the cancellation.

China’s CCCC did not respond to a request for comment.

Remulla said the decision was not related to a U.S. sanctioning of CCCC and other Chinese state firms in August.

The United States has blacklisted numerous Chinese companies over their roles in building military installations on submerged reefs in disputed areas of the South China Sea, including one within missile range of the Philippines.
The Philippine foreign minister had recommend projects involving those firms be terminated. Duterte’s office, however, rejected that arguing their completion was in the national interest.

The collapse of the airport deal will be a setback for Duterte, whose opponents say he has gambled with sovereignty and bet heavily on China transforming the Philippines’ outdated infrastructure with billions of dollars of investment that has largely not materialised.

Duterte, whose six-year term ends next year, has seen dozens of projects under his “build, build, build” programme delayed, cancelled or downsized.

He has been criticised for threatening to cut ties with old ally the United States while heaping praise on China’s leadership and refusing to confront it over the conduct of its navy and coastguard in the South China Sea.

His spokesman, Harry Roque, declined to comment on the airport deal or the president’s China policy.

The Sangley airport was one of two multi-billion airport projects intended to take pressure off Manila airport.

Governor Remulla said in a Facebook post that Cavite would start new negotiations for a private sector partner.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was not aware of the issue but said the government supported legal operations of Chinese firms in the Philippines.

“We hope the Philippines can provide a conducive business environment for Chinese companies,” he said.

Thanks Philippine from saving Chinese companies from billions of dollar lost. With pandemic ongoing and probably dragging for years, these airport project are guarantee money losing project.
 
The Chinese government always forces state-owned enterprises to undertake large-scale political infrastructure projects. I have always opposed this, which will lead to business losses, such as Saudi Arabia’s high-speed rail project
 
The Chinese government always forces state-owned enterprises to undertake large-scale political infrastructure projects. I have always opposed this, which will lead to business losses, such as Saudi Arabia's high-speed rail project
I disagree. Such projects are an important way to engage foreign countries in a concrete way - pun intended. At this time when the West is trying to build alliances and conspiracies against China, it is worth China's effort to build good will on the ground with shiny new infrastructure projects across the world. This is something the West can't or won't do especially for middle income and developing countries.

In North Africa, for example, where tension is building against the West and specifically France over Islam, China completed Africa's largest mosque in Algeria. No western country or India would do such a thing over ideological grounds, and few have the means to, but China is showing that it is respectful of of the indigenous culture of faraway countries and has no objection to building grand places of worship for any religion in any country.
 
I disagree. Such projects are an important way to engage foreign countries in a concrete way - pun intended. At this time when the West is trying to build alliances and conspiracies against China
Yes China is full throttle winning goodwill across the world.

MANILA — Beijing offered the Philippines the COVID-19 vaccine from its state-backed Sinovac Biotech at a "BFF" or "best friend forever" price, Malacañang said on Thursday, after a lawmaker urged the government to rethink the procurement over efficacy concerns.

The Philippines has booked 25 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which Senate finance committee chair Sen. Sonny Angara earlier said cost around P3,600 ( $74US) per 2 jabs.

Communist China is "not driven by market forces" and can "unilaterally fix" its vaccine prices, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. "
Where are the US companies jumping in with a better offer? Where are the Indian companies jumping in with a better offer? Nobody else even participated in the bidding process because it promises no profits and yet these US state propaganda mouthpieces scraping at the bottom of the barrel to pump out selfcomforting articles slandering China try to spin it against China.
 
