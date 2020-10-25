Philippines awards contract for light tanks and wheeled APCs to Elbit Systems of Israel

According to information released on the Facebook account of MaxDefense Philippines, October 24, 2020, the Philippines has awarded the contract for the Philippine Army's Light Tank and Wheeled Armored Personnel Carrier Acquisition Projects to the Israeli company Elbit Systems.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
The Sabrah Light Tank developed by the Israeli company Elbit Systems is available in two configurations. (Picture source Elbit Systems)
On October 4, 2020, Army Recognition has published news announcing that the Israeli company Elbit Systems has offered its new Sabrah Light Tank for the Philippine Army's Light Tank Acquisition Project, which was in competition with Hanwha Systems K21-105 and Otokar Arma 105 light tanks, and Pindad Harimau Light Tank.
The Philippine Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved and released two Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) involving the light tank and wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC) acquisition projects for the Philippine Army under the current Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) modernization program.
The first SARO was approved on October 21, 2020, to cover the funding requirements for the fifteen percent (15%) Advance Payment of the Light Tank Acquisition Project for the Philippine Army under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.
The second SARO also approved on October 21, will cover the funding requirements for the fifteen percent (15%) Advance Payment of the Wheeled Armored Personnel Carrier Acquisition Project for the Philippine Army under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.
Israeli Company Elbit Systems has designed a new light that is available in two configurations including a tracked variant based on the General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) ASCOD 2 and a wheeled version based on the Pandur II 8x8 armored vehicle also produced by GDELS.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
The Sabrah Light Tank developed by the Israeli company Elbit Systems is available in two configurations. (Picture source Elbit Systems)
On October 4, 2020, Army Recognition has published news announcing that the Israeli company Elbit Systems has offered its new Sabrah Light Tank for the Philippine Army's Light Tank Acquisition Project, which was in competition with Hanwha Systems K21-105 and Otokar Arma 105 light tanks, and Pindad Harimau Light Tank.
The Philippine Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved and released two Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) involving the light tank and wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC) acquisition projects for the Philippine Army under the current Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) modernization program.
The first SARO was approved on October 21, 2020, to cover the funding requirements for the fifteen percent (15%) Advance Payment of the Light Tank Acquisition Project for the Philippine Army under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.
The second SARO also approved on October 21, will cover the funding requirements for the fifteen percent (15%) Advance Payment of the Wheeled Armored Personnel Carrier Acquisition Project for the Philippine Army under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.
Israeli Company Elbit Systems has designed a new light that is available in two configurations including a tracked variant based on the General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) ASCOD 2 and a wheeled version based on the Pandur II 8x8 armored vehicle also produced by GDELS.
Philippines awards contract for light tanks and wheeled APCs to Elbit Systems of Israel | Defense News October 2020 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army 2020 | Archive News year
Philippines has awarded the contract for the Philippine Army's Light Tank and Wheeled Armored Personnel Carrier Acquisition Projects to the Israeli company Elbit Systems.
www.armyrecognition.com