Philippines arrests Chinese suspect over US$74 million worth of drugs [meth] stashed in tea bags

Philippines arrests Chinese suspect over US$74 million worth of drugs President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has vowed to press on with predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on illegal drugs but says he will focus on rehabilitation.

In one of the Philippines’ largest drug busts in years , police seized over 500kg (1,100lbs) of drugs stashed in tea bags and arrested a Chinese suspect

The drug seizure in Baguio city had an estimated street value of 4 billion pesos (US$74 million) and was one of the largest in recent years. Photo: via AP

A drug syndicate apparently hid the suspected drugs in Baguio, a popular tourism destination known for its mountain scenery and pine trees, and not in metropolitan Manila due to an ongoing anti-drugs crackdown in the capital region. Photo: via AP