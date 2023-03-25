What's new

Philippines and Vietnam to import LNG but long-term doubts loom

https://www.ft.com/content/8fda3e3b-9b1e-4953-a61b-568b23b85072


AG&P is finishing construction of one of the Philippines’ first LNG import terminals

AG&P is finishing construction of one of the Philippines’ first LNG import terminals © Handout


The Philippines and Vietnam are nearing their long-delayed debuts as importers of liquefied natural gas, even as competition from renewables and fears of future gas supply disruptions are heating up the debate over the fuel’s role in supporting growing south-east Asian economies.

Developing Asian countries like the Philippines and Vietnam currently rely on coal as the main source of cheap energy for their industries, but mounting pressure to decarbonise led them to look to gas as a less harmful alternative. The two countries had hoped to begin operations at several LNG import terminals in 2022 or earlier, but those projects were delayed for months or years by coronavirus supply-chain disruptions and other obstacles.


PetroVietnam Gas says Thi Vai LNG import terminal nearing completion
During the visit (Image: PetroVietnam Gas)
 

