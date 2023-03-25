Philippines and Vietnam to import LNG but long-term doubts loom

Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found here.
AG&P is finishing construction of one of the Philippines’ first LNG import terminals © Handout
The Philippines and Vietnam are nearing their long-delayed debuts as importers of liquefied natural gas, even as competition from renewables and fears of future gas supply disruptions are heating up the debate over the fuel’s role in supporting growing south-east Asian economies.
Developing Asian countries like the Philippines and Vietnam currently rely on coal as the main source of cheap energy for their industries, but mounting pressure to decarbonise led them to look to gas as a less harmful alternative. The two countries had hoped to begin operations at several LNG import terminals in 2022 or earlier, but those projects were delayed for months or years by coronavirus supply-chain disruptions and other obstacles.
