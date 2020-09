MANILA, PHILIPPINES(UPDATED) 'You cannot lay down a policy for my government,' President Rodrigo Duterte warns Facebook after it took down a fake network linked to the country's police and military"Facebook, listen to me. We allow you to operate here hoping that you could help us also. Now if government cannot espouse or advocate something which is for the good of the people, then what is your purpose here in my country?" Duterte said during a televised address.