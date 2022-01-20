What's new

Philippine Navy Procures BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile System

On January 12, the Philippine Department of National Defense issued a notice of award indicating the government's approval to procure the BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile system from India.

While the notice of award document for the acquisition of the Brahmos missile system was released on January 12, the minister actually signed it on the last day of 2021. The Philippine government will spend approximately $375 million for the system’s procurement. With this agreement, the Philippines becomes the first export customer of the system.


According to Philippines Defense Secretary, Delfin Lorenzana:

“Negotiated with the Government of India, it includes the delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package […] Coastal Defense Regiment of the Philippine Marines will be the primary employer of this modern strategic defence capability of the AFP”.
The Philippines have shown interest in the purchase of the BrahMos since 2016. It was reported that negotiations were underway since 2019 regarding the procurement of two mobile batteries for the Philippine Army under the Land-Based Missile System (LBMS) program.


The Philippines government had been in negotiations with Brahmos Aerospace Company for a potential procurement for some time, but due to regional balances, particularly against China, the agreement was achieved later than intended.


Philippine Army spokesperson gave the first signal of this acquisition in a local TV interview in January 2021 by confirming the possible acquisition of the missile, which can be launched from a ship, a plane, submarine, or on land. After the interview, Brahmos Aerospace Company revealed that the acquisition of the BrahMos missile by the Philippine Army would complement its First Land-Based Missile System Battery.


On March 2, 2021, the Philippines and India signed a government-to-government agreement on defense equipment procurement, paving the way for the sale of the missile to the Philippines.


LINK -> https://www.navalnews.com/naval-new...vy-procures-brahmos-anti-ship-missile-system/
 
They don't need to return. They can simply fire them at the Chinese vessels and then china can sell the scrap of the vessel and missile to us for recycling
Oh yes...forgot...single cell brain ...the Chinese won't fire back...genius
 
Oh yes...forgot...single cell brain ...the Chinese won't fire back...genius
Brahmos is the best and fastest mijjile in the whole world. 1 Brahmos = 1000 US carrier groups. 112000 years ago Chengiz Khan used Brahmos to take over Russia China and Pakistan.
 
