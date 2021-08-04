Philippine government to maximize 2-week lockdown

Gov't to maximize 2-week ECQ: Nograles

By Azer Parrocha August 4, 2021, 2:15 pm– The national government will maximize the upcoming two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas to beef up its response to the Covid-19 pandemic amid the presence of more infectious Delta variant, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Wednesday.