Philippine government to maximize 2-week lockdown

Cossack25A1
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 11, 2014
Gov't to maximize 2-week ECQ: Nograles
By Azer Parrocha August 4, 2021, 2:15 pm
MANILA – The national government will maximize the upcoming two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas to beef up its response to the Covid-19 pandemic amid the presence of more infectious Delta variant, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Wednesday.
More -> https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1149312
