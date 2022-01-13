Philippenes formally accepts proposal to buy Brahmos Anti-Ship missile system from India

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,848
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
ALH Dhruv are in use with many countries not just Ecuador, India alone uses hundreds of them.Did Putin say yes? Also, let’s hope India does’s screw up this one like how they screwed up the chopper sale to Ecuador.
Most importantly Xi said yesDid Putin say yes? Also, let’s hope India does’s screw up this one like how they screwed up the chopper sale to Ecuador.
Not happening, Russian are against it.$374M in, yum yum yum. Next hopefully Vietnam.