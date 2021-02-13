Philipines wont join naval drill in contested water.

'China is watching': Philippines won't join naval drills in contested waters - Lorenzana MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines will not join naval drills in the disputed South China Sea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday, amid calls to push back against Beijing's activities in the area.

In an interview, Lorenzana said the Philippines skipped South China Sea naval drills with the United States and other countries last year so as not to antagonize China, with which President Rodrigo Duterte forged friendlier relations."The main reason why we did not participate in the exercises in the South China Sea with the US and all the allies is because we didn't have equipment to match what they are doing there. We have frigates but they're not armed, we have ships but they're not also armed," he said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.