Philipines wont join naval drill in contested water.

somsak

somsak

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines will not join naval drills in the disputed South China Sea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday, amid calls to push back against Beijing's activities in the area.

In an interview, Lorenzana said the Philippines skipped South China Sea naval drills with the United States and other countries last year so as not to antagonize China, with which President Rodrigo Duterte forged friendlier relations.

"The main reason why we did not participate in the exercises in the South China Sea with the US and all the allies is because we didn’t have equipment to match what they are doing there. We have frigates but they’re not armed, we have ships but they’re not also armed," he said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.
I don't believe this news. Can someone help check?

news.abs-cbn.com

'China is watching': Philippines won't join naval drills in contested waters - Lorenzana

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines will not join naval drills in the disputed South China Sea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday, amid calls to push back against Beijing's activities in the area.
Viet

Viet

The military chief says the truth.
Philippines have frigates but no weapons onboard. They believe they don’t need it.
Durtete thinks a war in the Sc sea will never happen.
He believes to Nicolaus.
 
