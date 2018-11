Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has urged philanthropists and the affluent to come forward and play their role in empowering children with disabilities.



children with disabilities from Al-Jalal Foundation at the Governor House here on Friday, he said it was a yeoman's service to make the disabled useful citizens, adding that serving the ailing humanity was a worship.



Begum Parveen Sarwar was also present on the occasion.



The Governor said all segments of society should play their role in helping children with disabilities, adding that such systems should be put in place so that these special children were not a burden on society but independent citizens of Pakistan. Talking to a delegation of children with disabilities from Al-Jalal Foundation at the Governor House here on Friday, he said it was a yeoman's service to make the disabled useful citizens, adding that serving the ailing humanity was a worship.