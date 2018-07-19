What's new

PHC grants bail to alleged smuggler

PHC grants bail to alleged smuggler


The Frontier Post
September 11, 2020



PESHAWAR: The single bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Qaiser Rashid granted bail to alleged smuggler on two personal sureties and Rs0.1 million, on Friday.

The petitioner Fazal Malik had filed bail petition at PHC for his release in drugs smuggling case.

The counsel for petitioner informed honorable court that his client was arrested from his home while police showed his arrest from Suzuki vehicle and did not recorded statement of private witness.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) informed honorable court that drug was recovered from direct possession of petition but petitioner’s counsel denied the argument that police did not recorded statement of Suzuki driver.

The honorable Peshawar High Court granted bail to petitioner on two personal sureties and surety bond of Rs0.1 million.
 
