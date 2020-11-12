What's new

PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus


PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth has passed away aged 59, a spokesperson for the court confirmed late Thursday.
Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was battling coronavirus and succumbed to the deadly illness earlier today, the spokesperson said.
The PHC's top judge was undergoing treatment at Islamabad's Kulsum International Hospital.
Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was aged 59 at the time of his death. Geo.tv/Files
Justice Seth was elevated to the PHC as Additional Judge on August 2, 2011, and took oath as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on June 28, 2018.
He is most famous for being on the bench that handed the death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.
The Musharraf high treason case
Justice Seth's controversial observation in the detailed judgment of the high treason case — sentencing former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death — had the government opt to take legal action against the judge.
Law Minister Farogh Naseem had slammed the observation, declaring him "unfit" for the role of a senior judge.
Request for elevation to Supreme Court
A March 30 report had stated that the PHC's top judge had requested the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to recommend his elevation to the Supreme Court on the basis of his seniority and merit.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is also the JCP chair, the judge had said he had a legitimate expectancy to be appointed as the apex court's judge and should be recommended for the appointment.
Condolences pour in
Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences and prayers to Justice Seth's family.


"Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth. May his soul rest in peace - Ameen," PM Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also expressed grief at the judge's passing.


"Saddened to hear passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth," Kamal wrote.


His petition has been accepted by the Ultimate Supreme Court, can't wait for his trial to begin and he burns in hell, people like him have been the true facilitators of these terrorists.
Condolences to the family and Congratulations to Pakistan

May his soul rest in peace but I am afraid Khooni liberals will bliam ISI even for this .....
 
