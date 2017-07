Pharma sector to grow at 15pc a year: study

Presently, the pharma industry of Bangladesh meets 98 percent of the local demand and exports to more than 125 countries.

Since the beginning of the decade, the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh has experienced double-digit growth driven by large consumer base, improved health consciousness and a supportive regulatory framework.





In fiscal 2015-16, the annual sales of pharmaceutical products stood at Tk 15,600 crore. “This is a huge jump for the sector as the industry size was only Tk 170 crore in 1982.”

Exports of pharmaceutical products registered 14.6 percent growth in 2011-2016, while the industry is expected to log in receipts of $90.3 million for fiscal 2016-17.

For instance, Beximco Pharma-ceuticals has already started exporting to the US, one of the most regulated drug markets in the world, from last year. It shipped Carvedilol, a prescription drug for hypertension.

Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry is dominated by local players. Square Pharmaceuticals leads the charge, commanding an 18.8 percent market share, followed by Incepta at 10.2 percent, Beximco 8.5 percent, Opsonin 5.6 percent, Renata 5.1 percent and Eskayef 4.5 percent, according to the study.





Multinational companies such as Radiant, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk enjoy a 10.5 percent market share and are focused on some specialised products.

“Given the fact that local companies can manufacture quality products at affordable price, oncology segment will emerge as an attractive growth segment in future.”

To address the issue, the government has started the process of constructing an active pharmaceutical ingredient industrial park in Munshiganj. At least half of the companies that got plots in the API park are expected to go into operation by 2018.