Pharma sector gets tax incentives for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)

Pharma sector gets tax incentives
Concessions will give boost to industry, ensure it is at par with India and China

In response, the Ministry of Commerce secretary requested the Ministry of Health Services secretary to make joint efforts for resolving the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry.Sources told The Express Tribune that the policy board of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) constituted a committee for coming up with concrete proposals and recommendations for the federal government’s consideration along with justification and comparison with the incentives given by the Chinese and Indian governments to ensure a level playing field for Pakistan’s API industry and enable it to compete in the domestic and global markets.In the light of recommendations of the committee, the Drap policy board, in its 38th meeting held on June 18, 2021, approved the “Policy on Promotion and Incentivising the API Industry” for submission to the federal government.The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Ministry of Commerce were consulted and the proposed amendments were incorporated into the draft API policy.Though the policy draft was placed before the federal cabinet on November 30, 2021, it was withdrawn for further consultation. Later, the Finance Division was consulted and its views and comments were included in final version of the API policy.In order to ensure the availability, affordability and production of APIs in the country, it was proposed that the draft policy may be approved by the federal cabinet.During discussion in a cabinet meeting, the issue of sales tax on healthcare industry was raised. PM Khan highlighted that the launch of Sehat Insaf Cards had generated renewed interest in the private sector for investment in the health sector, which must be facilitated.Special assistant to the prime minister on health revealed that he was discussing with the finance minister the reimbursement of sales tax paid on essential hospital equipment.The Commerce Division pointed out that Point 2 of the API policy wrongly referred to anti-dumping duty as regulatory duty, which needed to be corrected.The cabinet considered a summary titled “Promotion and Growth of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Industry in Pakistan”, submitted by the National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division, and approved the proposal with the stipulation that regulatory duty should be replaced with words anti-dumping duty.The National Health Services Division briefed the meeting that API production was technically complex and challenging, requiring technical expertise and investment. Advanced and efficient technologies were needed for API production to gain competitive edge, it said. The decision on which technologies to invest in and which products to make with these technologies needed careful consideration and should take into account the availability of suitable human resources, the meeting was told.Other aspects include transfer of knowhow, capital investment, time required to start production, approval process and real market opportunities.A majority of precursors, organic chemicals and other chemicals used in the basic and semi-basic manufacturing of APIs are required to be imported. The global API market currently stands at over $180 billion and is projected to go above $250 billion by 2024.