Pharma, food see sharpest profit growth

Hopefully with the regulatory clearances in the developed countries, the pharma sector can become a big export earner by the end of this decade.


The pharmaceuticals sector in Bangladesh displayed the fastest growth in profit between 2015 and 2020 as more people, armed with rising purchasing power, afford more healthcare products.
"The pharmaceutical sector, which meets 97 per cent of the local demand, witnessed a 12.1 per cent compound annual growth over the last five years"


"Medicine exports from Bangladesh rose three times in the last decade, fetching $169 million in the last fiscal year"
 
www.thedailystar.net

I agree with everything you said. We must increase income from export absolutely but this should not be the only aim.

Pharma is adding to our GDP growth enormously and we need to quantify import avoidance and factor it in. Self reliance and feeding our economic engine should be the primary goal. We are broadly reliant on importing the active ingredients and pharma companies must now concentrate on mastering its production. Just like RMG we must strive to be masters of the entire production and logistics chain. Lastly we must become market makers by investing in R&D.

The future is bright.


www.thedailystar.net

We need to corner the African market.

India makes a fortune by supplying Africa and other poorer countries.
 

