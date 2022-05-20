Hopefully with the regulatory clearances in the developed countries, the pharma sector can become a big export earner by the end of this decade.
"The pharmaceutical sector, which meets 97 per cent of the local demand, witnessed a 12.1 per cent compound annual growth over the last five years"
"Medicine exports from Bangladesh rose three times in the last decade, fetching $169 million in the last fiscal year"
Pharma, food see sharpest profit growth
The pharmaceuticals sector in Bangladesh displayed the fastest growth in profit between 2015 and 2020 as more people, armed with rising purchasing power, afford more healthcare products.
