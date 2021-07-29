What's new

PH receives another 1.5 million CoronaVac vaccine doses

MANILA, Philippines — The country on Thursday received another 1.5 million doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese drugmaker Sinovac.

The latest batch of doses arrived past 7:30 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via a Cebu Pacific flight.

Another 1 million doses of the same vaccine brand are expected to arrive on Friday.

With the arrival of the latest shipment of the CoronaVac vaccine doses, the Philippines has now received over 32.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since February.

The country recently surpassed its target of administering 500,000 doses in a day with over 659,000 given on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, more than 6.8 million individuals have so far been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
 
