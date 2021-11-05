Pfizer vax is no good on Mu fuzzballs

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
Professor Martin Kulldorff.Also previous infection is no good. Guess it's time for new vaccines
Big Pharma will never make new vaccines.Also previous infection is no good. Guess it's time for new vaccines
if you can make more money of it why not.Big Pharma will never make new vaccines.
its all depend on which part of the spike protein the vaccine use as antigenon a related news, Brazilian vax is good on Mu Fuzzlu balls
look at the charts , if you get other variant your antibody also is useless against mu and no its not the case . getting sick don't make you more immune than getting vaccinatedProfessor Martin Kulldorff.
"Unlike the short-term protection offered by the vaccines, the protection generated by infection has been shown to be both durable and broad, in spite of junk science claims to the contrary produced by the CDC." -