Pfizer vax is no good on Mu fuzzballs

xyxmt said: on a related news, Brazilian vax is good on Mu Fuzzlu balls Click to expand...

jamal18 said:



"Unlike the short-term protection offered by the vaccines, the protection generated by infection has been shown to be both durable and broad, in spite of junk science claims to the contrary produced by the CDC." -



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456956443475775493 Professor Martin Kulldorff."Unlike the short-term protection offered by the vaccines, the protection generated by infection has been shown to be both durable and broad, in spite of junk science claims to the contrary produced by the CDC." - Click to expand...

if you can make more money of it why not.Just think about the Advertisement our vaccine protect you from Mu variantits all depend on which part of the spike protein the vaccine use as antigenlook at the charts , if you get other variant your antibody also is useless against mu and no its not the case . getting sick don't make you more immune than getting vaccinated