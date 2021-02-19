Pfizer vaccine’s clinical trials in pregnant women trigger controversy over health risks and ethics

News that Pfizer-BioNTech is enrolling pregnant women for clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine triggered discussions in China on whether pregnant women should be included in such trials.Some Chinese health experts believe it's too risky and pregnant women should not get any vaccination for trials, while some said the health risks of pregnant women getting vaccinated are much lower than after contracting the virus.Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday that it is beginning clinical trials in pregnant women for its COVID-19 vaccine, andVolunteers should be over 18 and are 24 to 34 weeks into their pregnancy, according to US media reports. Researchers will monitor any side effects, including miscarriage.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pregnant women and part of a group recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine, such as healthcare personnel, although only limited data is available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines administered during pregnancy.Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, including illness that results in ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death compared to non-pregnant women of reproductive age, according to the US CDC.Wang Huaqing, the chief immunologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference in December 2020.Pfizer's clinical trials for pregnant women gained much attention from Chinese netizens.Yang Zhanqiu, a virologist at Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Friday that pregnant women should not be included in such trials as they are generally not recommended to get any kind of vaccinations due to a high risk to them.He said pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccines after delivery.However, Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association, told the Global Times on Friday that the risk of possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women is much lower than the health risks posed after they get infected with the virus, and pregnant women should be among the priority groups to be protected by COVID-19 vaccines.So far, Sinovac's CoronaVac plans to extend trials to children and pregnant women in Brazil, Brazilian health officials said in January after the Phase III trial of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil proved 100 percent effective in preventing severe and moderate infections, and 77.96 percent effective in preventing mild cases.