What's new

Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
7,358
-6
17,074
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
PFIZER-MURDER-IMAGE.jpeg


A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection.

This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with when it comes to assessing what will be the long-term outcomes of mRNA vaccination.

IgG4 is a type of antibody our immune systems create in response to a foreign object. An IgG4 response is usually found with allergens such as pollen meaning the body could be tolerating Covid but never actually clearing it, resulting in the immune system being too fatigued to deal with other things.

Further reading: New study confirms mRNA causes switch to IgG4 immune response but not with DNA vaccines, Naked Emperor, 13 January 2023

Circulating IgG4 might suppress clearance of infected cells that are displaying spike protein, and this might lead to enhanced infection and severe disease, or viral persistence; so far there is no direct evidence to inform one way or the other. If there is a direct risk, however, it will presumably only apply for as long as maternal antibodies persist in infants, which is only a few months.

Needless to say, this is uncharted territory. By and large, humans have never front-loaded newborns with (temporary) IgG4 for a common respiratory virus, and no one can say what the result will be. All that is certain is that nature doesn’t do this.

BUT was this really unknown to those recommending that mRNA vaccination was safe for pregnant women?

Documents released by Pfizer under court order reveal that Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of clinical trial results indicating appalling outcomes for babies of pregnant women.

Watch the 20-minute video below where dozens of so-called New Zealand experts are recorded telling us that the mRNA Covid vaccines are completely safe for pregnant women in direct contradiction of Pfizer trial results available in April 2021. These indicated an unfolding disaster for babies, including miscarriage, premature birth, cardiac arrest, toxic breast milk, spike protein crossing the placenta, etc.

Read More: Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along
davidicke.com

Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along

A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection. This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with...
davidicke.com davidicke.com
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,701
47
18,942
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
"David Vaughan Icke (/ˈdeɪvɪd vɔːn aɪk/; born 29 April 1952) is an English conspiracy theorist and a former footballer and sports broadcaster.["

**** off with this shit. I'm negative rating this for fake news.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2018
3,750
-11
4,534
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
onebyone said:
PFIZER-MURDER-IMAGE.jpeg


A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection.

This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with when it comes to assessing what will be the long-term outcomes of mRNA vaccination.

IgG4 is a type of antibody our immune systems create in response to a foreign object. An IgG4 response is usually found with allergens such as pollen meaning the body could be tolerating Covid but never actually clearing it, resulting in the immune system being too fatigued to deal with other things.

Further reading: New study confirms mRNA causes switch to IgG4 immune response but not with DNA vaccines, Naked Emperor, 13 January 2023

Circulating IgG4 might suppress clearance of infected cells that are displaying spike protein, and this might lead to enhanced infection and severe disease, or viral persistence; so far there is no direct evidence to inform one way or the other. If there is a direct risk, however, it will presumably only apply for as long as maternal antibodies persist in infants, which is only a few months.

Needless to say, this is uncharted territory. By and large, humans have never front-loaded newborns with (temporary) IgG4 for a common respiratory virus, and no one can say what the result will be. All that is certain is that nature doesn’t do this.

BUT was this really unknown to those recommending that mRNA vaccination was safe for pregnant women?

Documents released by Pfizer under court order reveal that Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of clinical trial results indicating appalling outcomes for babies of pregnant women.

Watch the 20-minute video below where dozens of so-called New Zealand experts are recorded telling us that the mRNA Covid vaccines are completely safe for pregnant women in direct contradiction of Pfizer trial results available in April 2021. These indicated an unfolding disaster for babies, including miscarriage, premature birth, cardiac arrest, toxic breast milk, spike protein crossing the placenta, etc.

Read More: Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along
davidicke.com

Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along

A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection. This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with...
davidicke.com davidicke.com
Click to expand...

David Icke? Is that the reptilian theory guy?

@waz @The Eagle @LeGenD Mods please clear garbage.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

tonyget
mRNA vaccines not safe？
2
Replies
19
Views
778
uhuru
U
beijingwalker
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
dbc
dbc
Hamartia Antidote
Netherlands: COVID-19 vaccine based on new technology tested in clinical study
Replies
0
Views
568
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
COVID-19: China ‘making enormous progress’ to get every older adult vaccinated-WHO
Replies
2
Views
764
Vahensing
V
Hamartia Antidote
American Medical Association: Why COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated show that boosters matter
Replies
0
Views
360
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom