Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along

A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection.
This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with when it comes to assessing what will be the long-term outcomes of mRNA vaccination.
IgG4 is a type of antibody our immune systems create in response to a foreign object. An IgG4 response is usually found with allergens such as pollen meaning the body could be tolerating Covid but never actually clearing it, resulting in the immune system being too fatigued to deal with other things.
Circulating IgG4 might suppress clearance of infected cells that are displaying spike protein, and this might lead to enhanced infection and severe disease, or viral persistence; so far there is no direct evidence to inform one way or the other. If there is a direct risk, however, it will presumably only apply for as long as maternal antibodies persist in infants, which is only a few months.
Needless to say, this is uncharted territory. By and large, humans have never front-loaded newborns with (temporary) IgG4 for a common respiratory virus, and no one can say what the result will be. All that is certain is that nature doesn’t do this.
BUT was this really unknown to those recommending that mRNA vaccination was safe for pregnant women?Documents released by Pfizer under court order reveal that Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of clinical trial results indicating appalling outcomes for babies of pregnant women.
Watch the 20-minute video below where dozens of so-called New Zealand experts are recorded telling us that the mRNA Covid vaccines are completely safe for pregnant women in direct contradiction of Pfizer trial results available in April 2021. These indicated an unfolding disaster for babies, including miscarriage, premature birth, cardiac arrest, toxic breast milk, spike protein crossing the placenta, etc.
