Israel on Monday said the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was still very effective in preventing serious illness, while also reporting a decrease in preventing infections and symptomatic illness. The observation coincided with the ending of social distancing requirements and the spread of a new Delta variant.
The vaccine effectiveness of preventing infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6, the Health Ministry said, Reuters reported. The good news is the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus, including hospitalizations.
The vaccine effectiveness of preventing infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6, the Health Ministry said, Reuters reported. The good news is the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus, including hospitalizations.
Pfizer vaccine protection against infection declines to 64% in Israel
Israel on Monday said the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was still very effective in preventing serious illness while also reporting a decrease in preventing infections and symptomatic illness, which coincided with the ending of social distancing requirements and the spread of a new Delta variant.
news.yahoo.com