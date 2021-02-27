What's new

Pfizer vaccine approval in Korea imminent

Pfizer vaccine approval in Korea imminent, FDA allows more flexible storage

South Korea on Friday paved the way to approving Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 as another group of pharmaceutical experts positively opined on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

On the same day, Korea received enough Pfizer vaccines to inoculate 58,500 people, sourced from the global COVAX facility. This lot, under special import exemptions, can be used without the Drug Ministry’s emergency approval, with the first round of vaccinations to start Saturday for frontline medical workers.
 
