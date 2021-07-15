What's new

Pfizer pledges 20 million vaccine doses for Vietnamese children

U.S.-based pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer will provide 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Vietnamese children in the last quarter of this year.


Vials and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Dado Ruvic.

John Paul Pullicino, CEO of Pfizer Vietnam, made this commitment Wednesday at an online meeting with Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

This is a good development in the current circumstance, Long said. The vaccines will be administered to Vietnamese children and teenagers in the 12-18 age group.

The U.S. approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children and teenagers in May.

The 20-million batch is part of a commitment by the corporation to provide 47 million Covid-19 doses to Vietnam.

