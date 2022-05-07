Pfizer Opens Asia's First and Largest Drugs Development Centre in India

Pfizer Sets Up Asia's First Global Drug Development Centre In Chennai In a significant move to bring critical research and development capabilities under one roof, pharmaceutical company Pfizer has set up a global drug development centre at the IIT Madras Research Park in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Pfizer has invested USD 20 million (INR 150 crore) in the 61,000 sq ft research and technology centre at the IIT Madras Research Park. While this centre will be a part of a network of 12 global centres set up worldwide, it is the first and only one at present being set up by Pfizer in Asia.The centre's capabilities will include the development of both, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs) of differentiated products such as complex/value-added formulations, controlled-release dosage forms, device-combination products, lyophilized injections, powder-fill products, and ready-to-use formulations. It will develop and support products in global markets and Pfizer's manufacturing centres worldwide.