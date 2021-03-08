What's new

Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccines may result in long-lasting immunity: Study

  • Scientists have reported that the vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) produce a persistent immune reaction in the body that may protect against the coronavirus for years, The New York Times reports.
  • According to study, immune cells located in the bone marrow keep a “memory” of the coronavirus and are able to create protective antibodies to prevent reinfection.
  • “Usually by four to six weeks, there’s not much left,” said Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona. But germinal centers stimulated by the mRNA vaccines are “still going, months into it, and not a lot of decline in most people.”
Moderna stock higher as study indicates lasting immunity for m-RNA-based COVID-19 shots

