What's new

Pfizer jab for children under five expected

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
71,819
78
115,745
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pfizer jab for children under five expected by end of February​

BBC

A vaccinator applies an adhesive bandage to a girl after shot


The US is expected to approve coronavirus vaccines for children under the age of five by the end of February.

Pfizer asked officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorise two doses for the age group.

The company is also researching a three-dose regimen but that data is not likely to be submitted until March.
Paediatric Covid-19 cases have spiked since the rise of the Omicron variant, but data shows few children have been hospitalised or have died.

More than 3.5 million cases were reported in the US last month, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In December, Pfizer announced a low-dose trial for children - at a tenth the amount of the adult dose - had delivered mixed results.

While the company said it had not identified any safety concerns, initial results showed that those aged two to four years old produced a less adequate immune response post-jab compared to adults.

But it also found children from six months old to two years old were well-protected.

Pfizer, therefore, expects three shots might be needed, not two and its trial has since been modified to include a third dose, but the FDA has reportedly urged the company to submit its data for two so it can begin reviewing it.
On Monday, regulators granted full approval to the Moderna vaccine, following suit after it did the same for the Pfizer jab back in August.

Pfizer is currently available to children over the age of five, but Moderna is only approved for use in adults over the age of 18.

Meanwhile, schools struggling to stay open during the latest wave of the pandemic are moving to mandate the vaccine for approved age groups.

The New Orleans public school system on Tuesday became the first major school district in the nation to require the jab for students aged five and up.

A Democratic enclave in a Southern state, the district consists entirely of taxpayer-supported, independently operated "charter schools" and has largely avoided the controversies of other school districts. Students are already subject to a mask mandate and weekly testing.

But state regulations will allow parents of the some 46,000 pupils in the district to apply for vaccine waivers on medical, religious and philosophical grounds if they so choose.

Vaccination rates for children in the US remain low.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that, nationally, only 30% of five to 11-year-olds have been jabbed since the vaccine was approved for that age group in October.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,225
2
5,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
nationally, only 30% of five to 11-year-olds have been jabbed since the vaccine was approved for that age group in October.
Click to expand...
This proves most people are getting forcefully jabbed and mandates are pushing them to do so they could put food on their table or travel without any hassle.
Those on top are making a new world where they can put anything they want in you and you will yourself walk up to get it done.. . who cares how many children due due to vaccine reaction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
FDA authorises Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna Covid-19 boosters
Replies
0
Views
162
ghazi52
ghazi52
obj 705A
Boys more at risk from Pfizer jab side-effect than Covid, suggests study
Replies
2
Views
322
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Mista
Study of Singapore population finds Pfizer, Moderna vaccines offer better protection against Covid-19 compared to Sinovac
2
Replies
29
Views
863
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
How to think about boosters in light of this week's Pfizer and Moderna news
Replies
0
Views
133
ghazi52
ghazi52
Mista
New study reveals which COVID-19 booster shot is best for you
Replies
1
Views
254
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom