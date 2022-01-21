What's new

Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Creator Karikó Receives Vietnamese Science Award

MTI-Hungary Today 2022.01.21.

Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman and Pieter Rutter Cullis, the scientists behind mRNA technology for Covid-19 vaccines, received the first 3 million dollar VinFuture Grand Prize granted in Vietnam.

The awards ceremony was also addressed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Hanoi opera house on Thursday, the University of Szeged said.
Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Creator Karikó Receives Vietnamese Science Award

Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman and Pieter Rutter Cullis, the scientists behind mRNA technology for Covid-19 vaccines, received the first 3 million dollar VinFuture Grand Prize granted in Vietnam. The awards ceremony was also addressed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Hanoi opera house on...
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hands over the grand prize to three outstanding scientists, Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman and Pieter Rutter Cullis, who developed the mRNA technology for Covid-19 vaccine production - PHOTOS: VNA
Salim S. Abdool Karim and his wife Quarraisha Abdool Karim win the prize for innovators from developing countries
according to the journal Science.

The Chinese American scientist Zhenan Bao wins the special prize for female innovators, in recognition of her great achievement in inventing artificial skin
 
