Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
COVID-19 Coronavirus
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine now used in over 100 countries...and growing
Thread starter
Hamartia Antidote
Start date
Today at 9:15 AM
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,327
24
16,870
Country
Location
Today at 9:15 AM
#1
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,327
24
16,870
Country
Location
54 minutes ago
#2
Some other vaccines:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
M
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: mingle
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Western China - news and development
Latest: JSCh
1 minute ago
China & Far East
Tesla’s “mind blowing” FSD beta self-driving software is learning quickly
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
1 minute ago
Americas
IHC bars NADRA from blocking, suspending or cancelling CNICs
Latest: The Accountant
1 minute ago
Insaf - Justice
More than half of Canada's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Latest: razgriz19
2 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
M
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: mingle
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
I need the video of Mr Arnab Goswami breaking the news of su30mki being shot down by f16s
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
Today at 9:19 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistani Navy going through a serious buildup
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
Today at 8:00 AM
Pakistan Navy
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Today at 7:37 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan shows interest in Ukrainian Oplot tank and Skif missile system
Latest: CrazyZ
Today at 7:10 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
IHC bars NADRA from blocking, suspending or cancelling CNICs
Latest: The Accountant
1 minute ago
Insaf - Justice
Pakistan FM Qureshi wins "CNN anti-Semitic slur remark" debate
Latest: khansaheeb
32 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Debt servicing surges to Rs2.1tr
Latest: Norwegian
50 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
SURPRISE : Pakistan's Per capita income reaches Rs 246,OOO or $1,543.
Latest: Zibago
Today at 9:14 AM
Pakistan Economy
Former defence minister of Israel, lists Shifa hospital in Islamabad as Hamas base - 2021
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 6:24 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
2 minutes ago
Air Warfare
US Navy issues contract for second Constellation class frigate
Latest: Tipu7
4 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
POF-X | A Modern 9mm Self Defense Weapon by Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Latest: RescueRanger
Today at 5:57 AM
Equipment & Gear
Collapse of the Mughal Empire
Latest: Azadkashmir
Today at 4:34 AM
Military History & Tactics
News: Australian military is scrapping Israeli defence technology
Latest: PaklovesTurkiye
Today at 1:39 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Bangladesh lifts ban on travel to Israel
Latest: X-ray Papa
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
NavControl-G system - UAE highly advanced anti-drone system
Latest: Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
16 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
India remains a rising power despite its COVID-19 tragedy: Arab News
Latest: CrazyZ
22 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: SOHEIL
37 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Biden insists on a two-state solution
Latest: IceCold
39 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom