Pfizer allocates 2 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries through COVAX
Pfizer said the COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allocated "through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations" as well COVAX.
Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.
The doses will be allocated “through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX,” a Pfizer spokesman said.