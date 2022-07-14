What's new

PFI's mega plot to 'establish Islamic rule in India by 2047'; 8-page document accessed

Patna: In a sensational development, the Bihar Police have during a raid recovered an eight-page document which talks of 'establish(ing) Islamic rule in India by 2047'. So far, two people - Mohd Jallauddin and Athar Parvez - have been arrested for indulging in anti-India activities. While Jalaluddin is a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Parvez is a former member of SIMI and is currently with PFI and SDPI. SIMI, a terror organisation, is banned in India.

Times Now has accessed details of the 'Islamist plot' that was planned against 'PM Modi's Patna visit'. They had planned to sabotage the Prime Minister's visit to Patna. The terror module was busted after officials from (Intelligence Bureau) got the inputs - while they were there ahead of PM's visit to the state - shared with the Bihar Police.

Jallauddin is suspected to have provided training of weapons and martial arts to fresh recruits at his Patna residence. Patna SSP Manish Kumar said that in the name of martial arts, locals were taught to use swords and knives. He said the accused instigated others toward religious violence and that the police have CCTV footage as well as witness accounts. "Parvez also raised funds in lakhs, the ED is being involved for the same," he said.

For the past two months, the SSP further said, the accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets and while staying in hotels. Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in state after SIMI was banned.

The accused had also prepared an eight-page document: 'India Vision 2047-Towards rule of Islam in India'. This was an internal document, not for circulation. An excerpt from the document states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of total Muslim population rally behind it, the organisation would subjugate 'coward majority community and bring back the glory'.

Speaking to ANI, the Patna SSP said the police keep an eye on organisations like PFI during routine work. He said the police were on alert as the Prime Minister was coming. "We got information on this and started probing closely. FIR filed against 26 people, of which 3 arrested. No direct threat regarding PM," he was quoted as saying.

The PFI, however, refuted all allegations saying the arrested persons were not associated with the organisation. "We reject all the claims by the Bihar Police. Two people who are arrested are not members of the PFI," said Anis Ahmed of PFI.

Sensational: PFI's mega plot to 'establish Islamic rule in India by 2047'; 8-page document accessed - Exclusive

So far, two people - Mohd Jallauddin and Athar Parvez - have been arrested for indulging in anti-India activities. While Jalaluddin is a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Parvez is a former member of SIMI and is currently with PFI and SDPI. SIMI, a terror organisation, is banned in India.
Page 1: India 2047. Towards Rule of Islam in India.

Here is details of internal document (all 7 pages).

Page 2: Present state of Muslim community.

PFI is talking about 75% Muslim population in 9 districts.
This page is all about radicalization.

Page 3: Here comes India 2047.

1. Dream of political power to Muslim community & Islamic govt in India in 2047

2. PFI is now expecting atleast 10% of Muslim population to subjugate the coward majority community to their knees.

3. Four stages of progression towards Islamic rule

Page 4:

Stage 1: Unite Muslims & give training of weapons

2: Utilise National Flag, Constitution & Ambedkar to shield real intention of establishing Islamic rule

3: Alliances with SCs/STs/OBCs to divide Hindus

4: Use SC/ST/OBC for votes & infiltrate in Police, Army, Judiciary

Page 5: -

After completion of all 4 stages, declare a new constitution based on Islamic principles with the help of external forces.

Use Babri Masjid for radicalization. -

Mass mobilisation should be priority.

Page 6: PFI in every house strategy.

Recruitment of members. - State units should continue organising PE classes at grass-root level on priority basis under the camouflage of Yoga sessions & Healthy People Healthy Nation campaign.

- Acquire plots in Muslim dominated localities.

Page 7: Collection of Information against Hindu/Sangh Parivar leaders. And, External help.

PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey.

Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries.

lightoftruth said:
Why isn't PFI declared as a terrorist organization already ?
You think that would stop the Jihad ?

Its been 1400 years and counting.
 
PFI looks like a controlled opposition.

BJP/RSS benefits most from PFI
 

