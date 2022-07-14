PFI's mega plot to 'establish Islamic rule in India by 2047'; 8-page document accessed

lightoftruth said: Why isn't PFI declared as a terrorist organization already ? Click to expand...

Page 1: India 2047. Towards Rule of Islam in India.Here is details of internal document (all 7 pages).Page 2: Present state of Muslim community.PFI is talking about 75% Muslim population in 9 districts.This page is all about radicalization.Page 3: Here comes India 2047.1. Dream of political power to Muslim community & Islamic govt in India in 20472.3. Four stages of progression towards Islamic rulePage 4:Page 5: -Use Babri Masjid for radicalization. -Mass mobilisation should be priority.Page 6: PFI in every house strategy.Recruitment of members. - State units should continue organising PE classes at grass-root level on priority basis under the camouflage of Yoga sessions & Healthy People Healthy Nation campaign.- Acquire plots in Muslim dominated localities.Page 7: Collection of Information against Hindu/Sangh Parivar leaders. And, External help.PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey.Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries.You think that would stop the Jihad ?Its been 1400 years and counting.