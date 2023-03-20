What's new

Petrol subsidy: What is govt's plan?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,583
14
30,782
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
477511_5577194_updates.jpg

o cushion the effect of high petrol prices on Inflation-hit masses, the federal government on Monday decided to subsidise petrol up to Rs100 for motorcyclists and owners of vehicles up to 800cc.

The decision was announced by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik while talking to newsmen in Lahore.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide subsidy on petrol to low-income people up to Rs100 per litre,” Malik said.

Earlier, it was decided to provide a subsidy of Rs50 per litre.

The minister said under a comprehensive strategy, subsidised petrol will be available to motorcyclists and owners of vehicles up to 800cc.

Malik further said owners of vehicles above 800cc would be charged full price.

He said the decision to provide fuel at subsidised rates will be implemented within six weeks, adding that the government will make petrol cheaper for the poor.

“The owners of big vehicles will pay more for petrol. The rich will pay Rs100 more for petrol while the poor will pay Rs100 less. 210 million people are poor in a population of 220 million, we stand with poor Pakistan.”

He said that the decision on the gas tariff has been implemented from January 1. “We have separate tariffs for the poor and the rich.”
www.geo.tv

Petrol subsidy: What is govt's plan?

Government to provide subsidy of up to Rs100 to motorcyclists and owners of vehicles up to 800cc
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Strategy&Tactics
Govt. to charge the rich Rs.100 more for fuel to finance subsidy for the poor: Petroleum Minister
Replies
9
Views
72
Bouncer
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to introduce fuel subsidy of Rs50 per liter for poor
Replies
7
Views
102
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Salza
Dar announces 35-rupee hike in petrol price
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
4K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
H
Petrol price may increase by Rs20 from Feb 16
Replies
7
Views
371
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Petrol price in Pakistan: POL products’ rates jacked up
Replies
2
Views
158
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom