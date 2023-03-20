Petrol subsidy: What is govt's plan?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
o cushion the effect of high petrol prices on Inflation-hit masses, the federal government on Monday decided to subsidise petrol up to Rs100 for motorcyclists and owners of vehicles up to 800cc.
The decision was announced by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik while talking to newsmen in Lahore.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide subsidy on petrol to low-income people up to Rs100 per litre,” Malik said.
Earlier, it was decided to provide a subsidy of Rs50 per litre.
The minister said under a comprehensive strategy, subsidised petrol will be available to motorcyclists and owners of vehicles up to 800cc.
Malik further said owners of vehicles above 800cc would be charged full price.
He said the decision to provide fuel at subsidised rates will be implemented within six weeks, adding that the government will make petrol cheaper for the poor.
“The owners of big vehicles will pay more for petrol. The rich will pay Rs100 more for petrol while the poor will pay Rs100 less. 210 million people are poor in a population of 220 million, we stand with poor Pakistan.”
He said that the decision on the gas tariff has been implemented from January 1. “We have separate tariffs for the poor and the rich.”
