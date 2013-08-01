What's new

Petrol Prices to be increased by Rs 6.29/litre?

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A PM Imran Khan rejects Ogra proposal to increase petrol prices Social & Current Events 7
Devil Soul Govt silently increases petrol, diesel prices Social & Current Events 74
Reddington Ogra recommends Rs14.38 per litre increase in petrol price Pakistan Economy 21
HammerHead081 Petrol prices increased to Rs98.89 per litre Pakistan Economy 81
Ali Tariq Petrol Price Increased by Rs 7.54 Per Liter Pakistan Economy 12
VCheng Govt revises fuel prices for November, petrol increased by Rs2.49 per litre Pakistan Economy 2
SherDil Government Increases Prices for Petrol & HS Diesel Social & Current Events 0
Baba Google Govt increases petrol price by Rs2 after seven months of stability: Dar Pakistan Economy 0
cb4 Petrol demand increased by 25 percent due to reduction in prices: Khaqan Pakistan Economy 0
Leader Breaking news Petrol prices increased Pakistani Siasat 33

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top