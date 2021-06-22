What's new

Petrol Prices should be less than Rs 50/Litre | All Energy & Gas Prices Must be Reduced

Pakistan Petrol Prices should be less than Rs 50/Litre | Gas much lesser, Petroleum prices reduce
  • Pakistan import bill for Petrol, Diesel has now reduced to almost bare minimum.
  • All Daily items prices must be reduced massively.
  • Crude Oil is now trending at less 0$ a barrel.
  • Why government is not reducing prices to under Rs 40 per litre.
  • Oil is now less than $17 a barrel

Where is Pakistan government? It already has no money to pay this year that is $12 billion to return to IMF this year, also got more money. What the heck is happening?
 
AsianLion said:
Pakistan Petrol Prices should be less than Rs 40/Litre | Gas much lesser, Petroleum prices reduce
  • Pakistan import bill for Petrol, Diesel has now reduced to almost bare minimum.
  • All Daily items prices must be reduced massively.
  • Crude Oil is now trending at less 0$ a barrel.
  • Why government is not reducing prices to under Rs 40 per litre.
  • Oil is now less than $17 a barrel

Where is Pakistan government? It already has no money to pay this year that is $12 billion to return to IMF this year, also got more money. What the heck is happening?
Cashew said:
Don't reduce the price. Keep it as it is and benefit from it and pay back debts.
we must reduce not just petroleum prices but overall energy prices in the country, but as far as oil prices is concern middle path of the two approach is needed some % of relaxations must be passed to consumer particularly to the end user, but that short term relief should not exceed 30-40% as this crises of extreme low oil price would be over in some time so we must be prepared for the time when the price hike would occur ....
 
It takes 45 Days for the crude bought to be transported, Refined and passed on to the domestic supply chain. GOP and IK has already stated the Prices will be further reduced once the cheaper oil reaches the Supply chain.

Crude prices will start to move in a slow upward trajectory after OPEC and Russia reach a new understanding in the coming weeks.
 
South Asian countries trade in Brent Crude and it isn't 0. It's the Texan crude. So there is no question of passing it down when Brent trade around 37 per barrel.
 
When oil prices have gone into negative $40, I wonder what the incompetent so called leaders of Pakistan are doing? Let's see - price gouging, thinking how can I make some money out of this, how can I steal money from people, how can I plunder more, who should I bribe to get all this oil imported without paying any tax, how can i fool the idiotic masses more, etc. And then, "Oh damn, it is prayer time, I have to pray" because I have to show people that I pray, look at me, I am so nice, so good that I pray.

These are the fraudsters that are in-charge of this country from top to bottom, all the way from PM to a freaking police constable; same applies to the Military, they are no saints.

If there was sincere leadership in-charge, they would have grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and would have filled up this country with cheap oil left, right and centre, knowing perfectly well that these OIL PRICES WILL CLIMB MUCH HIGHER IN THE COMING MONTHS. Knowing that this cheap oil will GIVE the country a much needed economic breathing space. But ALAS, there are LOW-LIVES CORRUPTS in-charge of this country.
 
ARMalik said:
When oil prices have gone into negative $40, I wonder what the incompetent so called leaders of Pakistan are doing?
Educating you about the difference between Texan crude and Brent crude.

In simple words, we buy oil from Arabs. Prices went down to negative for oil produced in America. The Arab and Russian oil still trading between 20-25 dollar fee barrel. No I agree this is a huge drop and prices should be reduced. But as @Dr. Strangelove mentioned in post #4 , it take sometime for oil bought on new prices to reach the supply chain. That's why govt announced 2 days ago that oil prices are expected to decrease by 20-30 rupees per litre in coming days.

Now say subhanAllah.
 
RealNapster said:
Educating you about the difference between Texan crude and Brent crude.

In simple words, we buy oil from Arabs. Prices went down to negative for oil produced in America. The Arab and Russian oil still trading between 20-25 dollar fee barrel. No I agree this is a huge drop and prices should be reduced. But as @Dr. Strangelove mentioned in post #4 , it take sometime for oil bought on new prices to reach the supply chain. That's why govt announced 2 days ago that oil prices are expected to decrease by 20-30 rupees per litre in coming days.

Now say subhanAllah.
Thanks but no need. You can learn basics of economics from me if you want but I don't think you would comprehend anything. You live in a country with backward and failing economic system.
 
ARMalik said:
Thanks but no need. You can learn basics of economics from me if you want but I don't think you would comprehend anything. You live in a country with backward and failing economic system.
AR Malik. Let me guess, Abdul rehman Malik ? Abdul rauf Malik ? In both cases, or any other case, doesn't sound an Aussie name. Let me guess, it was a boat you used for illegally immigrating to Australia. Right ? Or was it your father ? Bloody wannabe angraiz. Gooro ki tui saaf kr kr ky khud ko angraiz samajne lgy ho. aik mahaan civilization ka eham satoon samajne lgy ho. Jhaand ky Baal se ziada importance ni Tere wahan. Talking of comprehending economics, you are the one who brought economics to a discussion of facts and common sense. Comprehension ki baat krta hy, and no i dont claim to be an economist but studied

1. Economics as part of my B.S program from Comsats.

2. Economic decision analysis and
3. Cost control
4. Construction cost estimation and control (which include alot of economics) as part of my MS program from NUST.

So beta Tere se to Kam ni ata ziaada ka me claim ni krta. Live in such a delusion claiming to be superior from others as well as thinking of other nations as inferior to your Lord's one. Gora Saab ko Mera salaam kehna.
 
ARMalik said:
When oil prices have gone into negative $40, I wonder what the incompetent so called leaders of Pakistan are doing? Let's see - price gouging, thinking how can I make some money out of this, how can I steal money from people, how can I plunder more, who should I bribe to get all this oil imported without paying any tax, how can i fool the idiotic masses more, etc. And then, "Oh damn, it is prayer time, I have to pray" because I have to show people that I pray, look at me, I am so nice, so good that I pray.

These are the fraudsters that are in-charge of this country from top to bottom, all the way from PM to a freaking police constable; same applies to the Military, they are no saints.

If there was sincere leadership in-charge, they would have grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and would have filled up this country with cheap oil left, right and centre, knowing perfectly well that these OIL PRICES WILL CLIMB MUCH HIGHER IN THE COMING MONTHS. Knowing that this cheap oil will GIVE the country a much needed economic breathing space. But ALAS, there are LOW-LIVES CORRUPTS in-charge of this country.
Before barking first educate yourself about what oil Pakistan buys and where it comes from and what is its current rate. If you knew the answers to these questions you would not be barking and braying.

The thing about these forums is that every gully mohallay ka lulloo thinks of themselves as some sort of expert but in reality they do not even have the technical know-how to run a paan ka khoka.
 
DmUoQauXoAAWIGu.jpg


A memorable tweet of a genius. I don't know where has this genius gone.

Syed1. said:
Before barking first educate yourself about what oil Pakistan buys and where it comes from and what is its current rate. If you knew the answers to these questions you would not be barking and braying.

The thing about these forums is that every gully mohallay ka lulloo thinks of themselves as some sort of expert but in reality they do not even have the technical know-how to run a paan ka khoka.
Why don't you educate these idiots.
 
Oil price should not be reduced for individual consumers.

However, a mechanism should be made where fuel is available at a discounted rate for public transport and freight vehicles (for exporters and for import substitution oriented businesses only) in order to encourage use of mass transit and to reduce cost of business for companies that are export/import substitution oriented.

Further, fuel cost should be reduced (depending upon the cost of incoming crude) for IPPs that use HSD e.t.c

This will help reduce the opex cost paid via CPPA to IPPs. Differential due to reduced cost should be used to pay off circular debt and improve our energy grid structure.
 
Dr. Strangelove said:
It takes 45 Days for the crude bought to be transported, Refined and passed on to the domestic supply chain. GOP and IK has already stated the Prices will be further reduced once the cheaper oil reaches the Supply chain.

Crude prices will start to move in a slow upward trajectory after OPEC and Russia reach a new understanding in the coming weeks.
If you buy from USA then the time is around 45 days. But the question is not when the crude reaches supply chain but the question is why aren't we ordering now when the prices are low. It can reach later but at least we can order now.
 
