Petrol Prices should be less than Rs 50/Litre | All Energy & Gas Prices Must be Reduced

Pakistan Petrol Prices should be less than Rs 50/Litre | Gas much lesser, Petroleum prices reduce
Where is Pakistan government? It already has no money to pay this year that is $12 billion to return to IMF this year, also got more money. What the heck is happening?
- Pakistan import bill for Petrol, Diesel has now reduced to almost bare minimum.
- All Daily items prices must be reduced massively.
- Crude Oil is now trending at less 0$ a barrel.
- Why government is not reducing prices to under Rs 40 per litre.
- Oil is now less than $17 a barrel
