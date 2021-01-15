What's new

Petrol prices incrased by Rs 3.20/liter

1610709149568.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1350037406368600064
 
A man missed the bus, he started running after the bus until he reached home. When he reached home, he told his wife that he had saved thirty rupees.
The wife replied, "O fool, if you had run after the taxi, you would have saved two hundred rupees!!"
I always say that only way forward for Pakistan is to work on its economy... and yes, CPEC is a death trap for Pakistan...

While China is building infrastructure for its own necessity, on Pakistani soil... Western powers are working day and night to sabotage it...

Thus, Chinese Loans, corruption and sabotage are going to devastate Pakistan...

By this, Pakistan is suffering...

P.S.: save this post, Pakistan is going to suffer more in upcoming years...
 
Indian economy shrinking 29%
Pakistan economy growing 1.5 to 2%
Indian giving Pakistan a lesson on economy Priceless.

Eliminating Poverty In India ; Build a wall around poor
Eliminating All crimes in India ; Just don't Report it or Print it.

Indians telling Pakistanis how fixing their economy is bad for Pakistan. Mean while throwing Millions of Indian farmers under the bus to please western corporations.Priceless.
 
In India
High level of excise duty and VAT, contributes to 63 per cent of petrol and 60 per cent of diesel costs. So, the taxes you pay on petrol roughly exceed Rs 50 per litre, while for diesel it is over Rs 40.

Below is the price hike In India that came into effect December 2020

The latest round of hikes — Over Rs 2.3 per litre for petrol and over Rs 3 per litre for diesel — over the past 17 days can impact improving fuel consumption demand in the country.

As the situation stands, petrol and diesel prices have now touched a two-year high In Delhi. Prices will rise again as latest increase in crude will be charged to the public with taxation on top.


Mr @muhammadhafeezmalik;
What's your point? Are you claiming Pakistan is the only Nation in the world, raising prices on petrol after the cost of crude went up? Are you claiming there was no price increase in petrol or any other commodities before PTI came to power?

What is your point, Starting threads after thread on price increase that are taking place all over the world, but somehow shouldn't take place in Pakistan because previous governments have left treasury full of trillions of dollars and zero debt that we can afford to subsidize the prices.

Unless Pakistan drilled a well that's producing enough crude to meet the country needs and then some, What exactly do you think the government should do with the increase cost of crude..
 
In India
High level of excise duty and VAT, contributes to 63 per cent of petrol and 60 per cent of diesel costs. So, the taxes you pay on petrol roughly exceed Rs 50 per litre, while for diesel it is over Rs 40.

Below is the price hike In India that came into effect December 2020

The latest round of hikes — Over Rs 2.3 per litre for petrol and over Rs 3 per litre for diesel — over the past 17 days can impact improving fuel consumption demand in the country.

As the situation stands, petrol and diesel prices have now touched a two-year high In Delhi. Prices will rise again as latest increase in crude will be charged to the public with taxation on top.


Mr @muhammadhafeezmalik;
What's your point? Are you claiming Pakistan is the only Nation in the world, raising prices on petrol after the cost of crude went up? Are you claiming there was no price increase in petrol or any other commodities before PTI came to power?

What is your point, Starting threads after thread on price increase that are taking place all over the world, but somehow shouldn't take place in Pakistan because previous governments have left treasury full of trillions of dollars and zero debt that we can afford to subsidize the prices.

Unless Pakistan drilled a well that's producing enough crude to meet the country needs and then some, What exactly do you think the government should do with the increase cost of crude..
Any one interested in Betting OP won't reply to this
 
Novice09 said:
I always say that only way forward for Pakistan is to work on its economy... and yes, CPEC is a death trap for Pakistan...

While China is building infrastructure for its own necessity, on Pakistani soil... Western powers are working day and night to sabotage it...

Thus, Chinese Loans, corruption and sabotage are going to devastate Pakistan...

By this, Pakistan is suffering...

P.S.: save this post, Pakistan is going to suffer more in upcoming years...
Go back to your own political forum, Modi
 
Mr @muhammadhafeezmalik;
What's your point? Are you claiming Pakistan is the only Nation in the world, raising prices on petrol after the cost of crude went up? Are you claiming there was no price increase in petrol or any other commodities before PTI came to power?

What is your point, Starting threads after thread on price increase that are taking place all over the world, but somehow shouldn't take place in Pakistan because previous governments have left treasury full of trillions of dollars and zero debt that we can afford to subsidize the prices.

Unless Pakistan drilled a well that's producing enough crude to meet the country needs and then some, What exactly do you think the government should do with the increase cost of crude..
Might as well post this as well.

www.reuters.com

Record LNG prices push South Asia nations to ration gas, seek other fuels

* Industry users seek alternative fuels such as LPG, fuel oil
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

The idiot @muhammadhafeezmalik will be posting about increase in LNG in the near future.

@Norwegian @Patriot forever
 
Pakistanis still have petrol. Look at Africans, for some reason even with their paper money and Africa's massive resources, Africans can barely obtain anything. So easy for everything to go away.
 
In India
High level of excise duty and VAT, contributes to 63 per cent of petrol and 60 per cent of diesel costs. So, the taxes you pay on petrol roughly exceed Rs 50 per litre, while for diesel it is over Rs 40.

Below is the price hike In India that came into effect December 2020

The latest round of hikes — Over Rs 2.3 per litre for petrol and over Rs 3 per litre for diesel — over the past 17 days can impact improving fuel consumption demand in the country.

As the situation stands, petrol and diesel prices have now touched a two-year high In Delhi. Prices will rise again as latest increase in crude will be charged to the public with taxation on top.


Mr @muhammadhafeezmalik;
What's your point? Are you claiming Pakistan is the only Nation in the world, raising prices on petrol after the cost of crude went up? Are you claiming there was no price increase in petrol or any other commodities before PTI came to power?

What is your point, Starting threads after thread on price increase that are taking place all over the world, but somehow shouldn't take place in Pakistan because previous governments have left treasury full of trillions of dollars and zero debt that we can afford to subsidize the prices.

Unless Pakistan drilled a well that's producing enough crude to meet the country needs and then some, What exactly do you think the government should do with the increase cost of crude..
No this is in response of undue criticism by PTI when PMLN was in government.

But if you want to debate on levy, here are the facts:

Petroleum levy was averaged Rs.30/liter in previous six months add sales tax and customs duty , you reach that magical figure of Rs. 50/liter.

1610716590654.png

Might as well post this as well.

www.reuters.com

Record LNG prices push South Asia nations to ration gas, seek other fuels

* Industry users seek alternative fuels such as LPG, fuel oil
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

The idiot @muhammadhafeezmalik will be posting about increase in LNG in the near future.

@Norwegian @Patriot forever

@Norwegian @Patriot forever
Now government is charging whopping 64% in taxes and you idiots are OK with that.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/694040972372615168
 
This is what happens when people talk about things they know nothing about.


This is the previous notification from 1st Jan, because the latest one isn't available at the moment and will be released tomorrow.


1610718537440.png




As can be clearly see in the parts that I have highlighted that petroleum levy and sales tax are cumulatively around 36% of the price and not 60% as claimed by donkey eater @muhammadhafeezmalik . The other costs are unavoidable. Does the OP want government to sell petrol at cost without keeping margins for processing and distribution? It will result in another mountain of circular debt just like the power sector.
 
Now government is charging whopping 64% in taxes and you idiots are OK with that.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/694040972372615168
Don't you get tried of being wrong. How much are you paid by Maryam to keep spreading information without checking anything. So far we have established you can't read, you seem to have a problem with basic math, and you think paying sales tax means you are a tax filer.

Read the reply from @Syed1. 63% tax

Here is something for you to look at

1610720389908.png
 

