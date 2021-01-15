Petrol prices incrased by Rs 3.20/liter

So, Mr @muhammadhafeezmalik;

What's your point? Are you claiming Pakistan is the only Nation in the world, raising prices on petrol after the cost of crude went up? Are you claiming there was no price increase in petrol or any other commodities before PTI came to power?



What is your point, Starting threads after thread on price increase that are taking place all over the world, but somehow shouldn't take place in Pakistan because previous governments have left treasury full of trillions of dollars and zero debt that we can afford to subsidize the prices.



Unless Pakistan drilled a well that's producing enough crude to meet the country needs and then some, What exactly do you think the government should do with the increase cost of crude..