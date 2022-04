Petrol prices incrased by Rs 3.20/liter

In India

High level of excise duty and VAT, contributes to 63 per cent of petrol and 60 per cent of diesel costs. So, the taxes you pay on petrol roughly exceed Rs 50 per litre, while for diesel it is over Rs 40.Below is the price hike In India that came into effect December 2020The latest round of hikes — Over Rs 2.3 per litre for petrol and over Rs 3 per litre for diesel — over the past 17 days can impact improving fuel consumption demand in the country.As the situation stands, petrol and diesel prices have now touched a two-year high In Delhi. Prices will rise again as latest increase in crude will be charged to the public with taxation on top.So, Mr @muhammadhafeezmalik What's your point? Are you claiming Pakistan is the only Nation in the world, raising prices on petrol after the cost of crude went up? Are you claiming there was no price increase in petrol or any other commodities before PTI came to power?What is your point, Starting threads after thread on price increase that are taking place all over the world, but somehow shouldn't take place in Pakistan because previous governments have left treasury full of trillions of dollars and zero debt that we can afford to subsidize the prices.Unless Pakistan drilled a well that's producing enough crude to meet the country needs and then some, What exactly do you think the government should do with the increase cost of crude..