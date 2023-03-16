What's new

Petrol price in Pakistan: POL products’ rates jacked up

Petrol price in Pakistan: POL products’ rates jacked up


ISLAMABAD: Despite the Petroleum prices in the international market but the government has raised the price of petrol by Rs5 to Rs272 per litre, making the people’s life more miserable amid sky-rocketing inflation.
The Finance Division issued the notification in the regard and attributed the price hike to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and an increase in the prices registered by Platts Singapore.
The price of hi-speed diesel has increased by Rs13 per litre whereas the increase in the price of Kerosene oil has been kept at Rs2.56 by reducing the government’s dues on it. Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has been kept constant by adjusting the government dues as well.
The new prices will come into effect from 12am (tonight, March 16) and remain in place till March 31.

ProductExisting prices w.e.f
01.03.2023		New prices
w.e.f
16.03.2023		Increase
Petrol267272+5
High-speed diesel280293+13
Kerosene187.73190.29+2.56
Light diesel oil184.68184.68Nil
 

