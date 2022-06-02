What's new

Petrol increased by PKR 30 to PKR 209.9

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
5,381
-2
7,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1654187676311.png


Miftah the commissioned eunuch to destroy Pakistan just raised petrol prices by 30 and electricity tariffs by 7.

May this MFer and his abba's burn in fucking hell.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,906
2
4,581
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and other airlines will soon be witnessing record profits from Pakistan due to surge of their flights carrying establishment folks and their families outside of Pakistan.

Pakistani ordinary citizens will once again bear the hyperinflation/burden as a result of political engineering and hybrid government.

Sri Lanka 2.0
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,788
55
36,190
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zaki said:
I think this was imminent... The only thing to decide was... Which government will take onus of burden
Click to expand...

The real question here is why do Pakistani people feel entitled to enjoy fuel at rates lower than what the rest of the world pays, specially when their government - no matter who - has no money?
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,511
0
1,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
Meanwhile this haramkhor PM Showbaz is enjoying Turkey trip with his family and friends. WTF is he even doing in Turkey?
Click to expand...
Reconnecting with the cronies he worked with to bankrupt Punjab and line his and their pockets.

Which is also why his son is meeting some Chinese investors in Lahore.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,102
27
21,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zaki said:
I think this was imminent... The only thing to decide was... Which government will take onus of burden
Click to expand...

True true...can't deny that.

This is why politics on economy and especially fuel should not be done by anyone.

And...Putin...tera beragharq ho jaye. Kia chul thi tujhay jang karnay ki and bringing this about?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 23, Members: 11, Guests: 12)

Similar threads

R
  • Article
Fuel, Feebleness, and Fear
Replies
0
Views
148
RafeyIR
R
M
OGRA proposes Rs83.50 per litre price hike in petrol: sources
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu
D
Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power - Geo TV
Replies
2
Views
336
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
M
Fuel subsidy to cost govt Rs75bn over next fortnight
Replies
2
Views
181
Wood
Wood
Neutron
How to Collect More Tax and Reduce Price of Petrol too
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
blueazure
blueazure

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom