Petrol increased by PKR 30 to PKR 209.9

Miftah the commissioned eunuch to destroy Pakistan just raised petrol prices by 30 and electricity tariffs by 7.
May this MFer and his abba's burn in fucking hell.
Let their fucking heads roll. Imma grab my gandasaLet the good times roll
Mera doost b pooch rha thaO yar Sohrab cycle kitnay ki ati hai aaj kal?
Asking for a friend.
I think this was imminent... The only thing to decide was... Which government will take onus of burden
Reconnecting with the cronies he worked with to bankrupt Punjab and line his and their pockets.Meanwhile this haramkhor PM Showbaz is enjoying Turkey trip with his family and friends. WTF is he even doing in Turkey?
I think this was imminent... The only thing to decide was... Which government will take onus of burden