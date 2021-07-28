What's new

PETROL BEING SOLD AT ‘RS700′ PER LITRE DUE TO TOURISTS’ INFLUX IN NORTHERN AREAS

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,696
17
17,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The petrol shortage has hit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province hard as most of the filling stations in the far-flung districts including Swat, Kalam are without petrol for the past several days, ARY News reported.

Since Eidul Azha, the number of tourists in the scenic northern areas of the country has increased dramatically especially the popular hill station of Swat. According to reports, petrol reportedly is being sold at Rs700 per litre in Swat.

Thousands of tourists thronging the picturesque Kalam valley in Swat had to face the worst road blockades and traffic jams and fuel shortages.

Hundreds of vehicles are present in the area with many running low on fuel.

The same petrol shortage situation is being witnessed in Gilgit Baltistan also. The GB chief minister took notice of petrol shortage in the region and directed authorities concerned to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Earlier today, the Provincial Tourism Department has advised tourists to keep caution amid rain forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesperson of the tourism department has asked tourists to take precautionary steps for safety during the monsoon rainfall.

The visitors in the province should avoid to take their vehicles in flowing flood water and visiting rivers, rain drains and other courses of the rainwater, according to the department.

“The tourists should remain in contact with the district administration in case of flooding situation,” the tourism department advised.

arynews.tv

Petrol being sold at 'Rs700' per litre due to tourists' influx in northern areas

PESHAWAR/Gilgit: The petrol shortage has hit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province hard as most of the filling stations in the far-flung districts
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,463
39
19,456
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Shortage of petrol due to unprecedented demand. What do the people who populate the Fort of Islam do? Raise the price 6 times the normal price to profiteer from majboori.

No concern if profits are halal or haram, as long as the chicken is halal.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,696
17
17,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
Shortage of petrol due to unprecedented demand. What do the people who populate the Fort of Islam do? Raise the price 6 times the normal price to profiteer from majboori.

No concern if profits are halal or haram, as long as the chicken is halal.
Click to expand...
Sad reality, even the so-called Kafir countries have morals. :hitwall:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom