Petition to keep jamahir out of India-related threads

It is impossible to debate with a person who doesn't respond to valid questions and compelling arguments and instead goes off on a tangent every single time. Moderators may turn a blind eye but Indian members can see that the guy is not a well-wisher of common Indians. He has a sanctimonious agenda of propagating half-truths, thus maligning the Indian governance without suggesting any alternate system.



He may comment on topics of rest of the world but please keep him out of India related threads.