Petition to keep jamahir out of India-related threads

Keep jamahir out of India related threads

  • Keep him out of Indian threads because he has no solution, just states half-truths.

  • Let him be. Pakistani members read him avidly.

Dec 7, 2022
It is impossible to debate with a person who doesn't respond to valid questions and compelling arguments and instead goes off on a tangent every single time. Moderators may turn a blind eye but Indian members can see that the guy is not a well-wisher of common Indians. He has a sanctimonious agenda of propagating half-truths, thus maligning the Indian governance without suggesting any alternate system.

He may comment on topics of rest of the world but please keep him out of India related threads.
 
Sep 8, 2021
I don't think anyone reads him avidly. There is nothing in any post of his which hasn't been said a quintillion times before. Maybe we can restrict him to one giant 'The Jamahir Thread' and make it sticky. Anyone who wants to interact with him can visit that.
 
Sep 15, 2009
He has a socialist point of view and not a BJP or Congress one. I believe there are a number of provinces in India which have Socialist Governments.
 
Dec 7, 2022
He has a socialist point of view and not a BJP or Congress one. I believe there are a number of provinces in India which have Socialist Governments.
He is funny with his socialism and progress shit posting and adds much needed value to the usual indian rantings.
He has much more value and quality then most Indian members on this forum.
If his ideas are so sound, apply them to Pakistan. He deserves The Hilal-e-Jurat.
 

