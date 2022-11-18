What's new

Petition to ban Fools Nightmare and Muhammad Hafeez

Do you want Fools Nightmare and Muhammad Hafeez permanently banned?

  • Yes

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • No

    Votes: 3 33.3%
  • Total voters
    9
Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 2, 2021
60
0
120
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I am back after my 3 weeks holiday in Pakistan. I was there when Imran Khan was shot! I saw the reactions of the common Pakistani’s. No one likes PDM/ Sharif/ Bhutto families. People have woken up. PDF moderators also please wake up! Please support Pakistan first. Do not let these 2 members post fake propaganda. Please look at the current situation yourself. Most of the Sharif family is in London; one of the most expensive cities. Look at the past corruption featured in the
Panama Papers! Look at the current PDM setup! All thieves who used to fight and swear at each other are together just to defame one man! That one man is a true patriot. Please support him. Us, oversea’s Pakistanis despite being away from it love Pakistan deeply. Please do the same
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,267
2
7,752
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Not just ban them but expose their pictures. I have a few :


C991C4F9-3B87-4A77-8603-D2466F7BA7B8.jpeg
 
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,802
-2
4,138
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I am sure this fool has multiple ID's, he is most likely a member of Mota Nawaja's
family. I won't be surprised if he is either Bubloo or Dubloo.
1668792197250.png
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,165
-3
4,401
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Azad_ Kashmiri said:
I am back after my 3 weeks holiday in Pakistan. I was there when Imran Khan was shot! I saw the reactions of the common Pakistani’s. No one likes PDM/ Sharif/ Bhutto families. People have woken up. PDF moderators also please wake up! Please support Pakistan first. Do not let these 2 members post fake propaganda. Please look at the current situation yourself. Most of the Sharif family is in London; one of the most expensive cities. Look at the past corruption featured in the
Panama Papers! Look at the current PDM setup! All thieves who used to fight and swear at each other are together just to defame one man! That one man is a true patriot. Please support him. Us, oversea’s Pakistanis despite being away from it love Pakistan deeply. Please do the same
Click to expand...
Learn to tolerate people whose opinions differ from yours even if you find them despicable. I myself strongly disagree with their political views but this doesn't mean that I should advocate for banning them. This forum should continue to maintain freedom of speech as long as the forum rules aren't being violated.
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
1,297
0
3,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Aruba
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
595
-5
1,181
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I also returned from a holiday to Pakistan. I echo earlier posters comments about the hate against PDM.

I only met 3 relatives out of hundreds who supported PDM.

What I liked the most was PMLN posters couldn't be found in Punjab. Only pictures of PTI !
 

