Petition to ban Fools Nightmare and Muhammad Hafeez

I am back after my 3 weeks holiday in Pakistan. I was there when Imran Khan was shot! I saw the reactions of the common Pakistani’s. No one likes PDM/ Sharif/ Bhutto families. People have woken up. PDF moderators also please wake up! Please support Pakistan first. Do not let these 2 members post fake propaganda. Please look at the current situation yourself. Most of the Sharif family is in London; one of the most expensive cities. Look at the past corruption featured in the

Panama Papers! Look at the current PDM setup! All thieves who used to fight and swear at each other are together just to defame one man! That one man is a true patriot. Please support him. Us, oversea’s Pakistanis despite being away from it love Pakistan deeply. Please do the same