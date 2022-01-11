Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's lifetime ban filed in SC Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif’s lifetime ban filed in SC

A petition challenging the lifetime ban on former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been filed in the Supreme Court.The petition was filed through Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon and the federal government has been made party in the petition.The petition prayed the court to apply the rule of lifetime disqualification only in electoral disputes. The plea also sought interpretation of Article 184 and Article 99.