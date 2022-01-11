What's new

Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's lifetime ban filed in SC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,932
17
22,526
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1641928525365.png


A petition challenging the lifetime ban on former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The petition was filed through Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon and the federal government has been made party in the petition.

The petition prayed the court to apply the rule of lifetime disqualification only in electoral disputes. The plea also sought interpretation of Article 184 and Article 99.

dunyanews.tv

Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's lifetime ban filed in SC

Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif’s lifetime ban filed in SC
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
nation.com.pk

Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif’s lifetime ban filed in SC

A petition challenging the lifetime ban on former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been filed in the Supreme
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom