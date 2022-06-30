Petition against Youtube channel "Apostate Prophet"

Arsenal Caan
Hello guys, I need your support in signing and forwarding the below petition.
Till now I am able to get only 448 votes.
Its actually a petition to take down the youtube channel "Apostate Prophet". It has contemptuous and hateful content against Islam and the Prophet P.B.U.H.
I am not sure whether this petition will produce desired results but lets give it a try.
Thanks All.
