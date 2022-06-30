Petition against Youtube channel "Apostate Prophet"

What's new

Hello guys, I need your support in signing and forwarding the below petition.

The youtube channel "Apostate Prophet" should be banned.
Till now I am able to get only 448 votes.

Its actually a petition to take down the youtube channel "Apostate Prophet". It has contemptuous and hateful content against Islam and the Prophet P.B.U.H.

I am not sure whether this petition will produce desired results but lets give it a try. 🤞

Thanks All.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
grow a pair people, it's the damn internet

dont watch if you don't like it
I don't want to go into the discussion of free speech and reverence for religion and religious figure.
I find the content not only contemptuous but misleading as well. I will sure as hell not watch the channel but that doesn't mean I shouldn't do anything to stop this propaganda.
You have every right not to sign the petition but it doesn't mean that you should the dictate the rest, what and what not to do!.
 
Arsenal Caan said:
I don't want to go into the discussion of free speech and reverence for religion and religious figure.
I find the content not only contemptuous but misleading as well. I will sure as hell not watch the channel but that doesn't mean I shouldn't do anything to stop this propaganda.
You have every right not to sign the petition but it doesn't mean that you should the dictate the rest, what and what not to do!.
not dictating anything, I just find it very stupid, and posting my opinion on how and why it's stupid, serves little purpose
ignore it if you want
 
but Pakistan already censors a bunch of websites and youtube channels that would be offensive to muslims, right ?
 

