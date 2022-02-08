What's new

Petition against PM Imran's marriage dismissed

Petition against PM Imran’s marriage dismissed
Published February 8, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a decree against the marriage of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the basis of 10 questions related to Islamic laws and constitutional provisions.

A three-member FSC bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh declared the petition as non-maintainable with an observation that the petition was “not filed in accordance with the Federal Shariat Court (Procedure) Rules 1981”.

The court order also mentioned the 10 questions asked by the petitioner, including “whether Holy Quran empowers wife to seek dissolution of marriage from her husband, whether the Muslim wife who is a mother of children can seek Khula from her husband for a second marriage, whether Holy Quran acknowledges her as mother of leftover children, and whether Nikkah after Khula is in accordance with the constitutional provisions”.

Shariat court terms petitioner’s questions ‘absurd, derogatory and absolutely irrelevant’

The court noted that the petitioner cited only one verse of Surah Taha to support his contention. “This verse has no link whatsoever with the dissolution of marriage on the basis of Khula”, which was supposed to be the main issue highlighted in the petition, the court observed.

Regarding the questionnaire, the bench was of the opinion that they were contrary to the prevalent procedure and even otherwise most of the questions were irrelevant and got nothing to do with FSC business.

Some questions were “absurd, derogatory and absolutely irrelevant”, while two questions that were related to Nikkah were “ambiguous, inconceivable and not understandable, rather [they] were not supposed to be framed at all,” the court remarked.

The bench, however, was of the opinion that in order to seek any relief, “the petitioner may file a separate petition by challenging the corresponding provisions incorporated in Nikkahnama if so advised”.

In its order, the court stated that the petitioner was required to have shown either collectively or individually any corresponding law or provision of the law enacted and enforced that ran contrary to the injunctions of Holy Quran or Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

Regarding Section 10 of the Family Courts Act related to Khula, the bench observed that this had already been decided by the court and “is a past and closed chapter”. However, it suggested: “The petitioner may become party in the appeal pending before the Shariat Appellate Bench of Supreme Court, if so advised.”

The order stated that the petitioner had “not specified any specific provision of law being repugnant to the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah as required by the Constitution, as elaborated in the Federal Shariat Court (Procedure) Rules, 1981. Subsequently, it dismissed the petition declaring it as non-maintainable”.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2022
https://www.dawn.com/news/1673872/petition-against-pm-imrans-marriage-dismissed

I think the marriage issue is more of a moral issue. For someone like imran khan who talks of culture and gives tall talk, its weird to steal someone's wife that have 5 adult children and then marry her without waiting of iddat period.
 
TNT said:
I think the marriage issue is more of a moral issue. For someone like imran khan who talks of culture and gives tall talk, its weird to steal someone's wife that have 5 adult children and then marry her without waiting of iddat period.
he was very horny?
but the whole thing is weird tbh, her husband seemed very happy that she married IK...
weird...
 
the whole marriage was a weird thing as far as i am concerned, baki Allah janay IK and his wife janay i am not going to comment on it
 
baqai said:
the whole marriage was a weird thing as far as i am concerned, baki Allah janay IK and his wife janay i am not going to comment on it
his personal life is shady af in every way shape and form
that's why better to ignore and just look at what he is doing as an administrator...
Cause Ayyub Khan was involved in pool orgies on London trips but he was probably one of the best leaders Pakistan had
So you know Ill ignore someone personal life and keep it personal as long as he is delivering - which IK is imho

TNT said:
Maybe he was, afterall how did he ended up marrying reham khan after a session in container?
Whats more weird is her now ex husband and children are being nicely compensated.
TNT said:
I think the marriage issue is more of a moral issue. For someone like imran khan who talks of culture and gives tall talk, its weird to steal someone's wife that have 5 adult children and then marry her without waiting of iddat period.
Man will you guys leave him alone. Whe the ayat of khula-were revealed in 2-3rd yr hijra, there is no provision on whether the woman is a mother or not or the reasons for the khula. This lady for whatever reasons took khula-from her husband and then after her iddat accepted a proposal for marriage from another man. This is all there is to it and in no way is it disallowed. Whatever the niyaah was is upto Allah izza wa jal to decide. Once a Nikah has been performed all pestilence in this regard should stop and the new couple sbould be allowed to live in peace as husband and wife.
Indo Pak culture has a lot of influence from its Hindu origins. That has nothing to do-with islam but simple cultural things following them is not compulsary for anyone.
Indo Pak culture has a lot of influence from its Hindu origins. That has nothing to do-with islam but simple cultural things following them is not compulsary for anyone.
A
 
araz said:
Man will you guys leave him alone. Whe the ayat of khula-were revealed in 2-3rd yr hijra, there is no provision on whether the woman is a mother or not or the reasons for the khula. This lady for whatever reasons took khula-from her husband and then after her iddat accepted a proposal for marriage from another man. This is all there is to it and in no way is it disallowed. Whatever the niyaah was is upto Allah izza wa jal to decide. Once a Nikah has been performed all pestilence in this regard should stop and the new couple sbould be allowed to live in peace as husband and wife.
Indo Pak culture has a lot of influence from its Hindu origins. That has nothing to do-with islam but simple cultural things following them is not compulsary for anyone.
Indo Pak culture has a lot of influence from its Hindu origins. That has nothing to do-with islam but simple cultural things following them is not compulsary for anyone.
A
agreed, if a lady wants khula regardless of her age and if she has children or not she can get it. I think point of debate which seems to be popular is that she got married without completing her iddat, whether that's true or not Allah janay, i am not sure implication/status of nikkah when you have not completed iddaat
 
Sainthood 101 said:
he was very horny?
but the whole thing is weird tbh, her husband seemed very happy that she married IK...
weird...
Happy and proud!! He is now king of his district.

This petition was weak. Therefore.

Nevertheless, I would like to point out that one of the worst sins is to intentionally seduce a married person. Allah Almighty have forbidden this.
 
LeGenD said:
This petition was weak. Therefore.

Nevertheless, I would like to point out that one of the worst sins is to intentionally seduce a married person. Allah Almighty have forbidden this.
in this case it's debatable, what if the seducing was not intentional? lets just admit IK was quiet a sweetheart for millions of girls out there
 
baqai said:
agreed, if a lady wants khula regardless of her age and if she has children or not she can get it. I think point of debate which seems to be popular is that she got married without completing her iddat, whether that's true or not Allah janay, i am not sure implication/status of nikkah when you have not completed iddaat
That is a totally different matter and if iddat has not been completed then marriage is not allowed, But the problem is no one is saying that. All sorts of drivel is being presented to raise an issue which is none of anyone 's problem.
A
 

