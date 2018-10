loss to the tune of Rs6.102 billion to the exchequer.

concerned of Pakistani money laundered through export of live animals in the garb of gift schemes to the Gulf States and Saudi Arabia, whereas a strict ban has been imposeda by the government on the export of live animals in any form since the year 2013,

The Export of live animals in any form whether commercial, sample, gift or donation was banned under Export Policy order 2013 and 2016, on the ground of shortage of live animals in the local market, it added.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce as well as Ministry of National Food Security & Research has no mandate to issue NOC for export of banned items as gifts,

gift parcels under Export Policy Orders;

gifts have deprived Pakistan of the local livestock, precious foreign exchange, customs duties and taxes.

declare the gift schemes of live animals as void being totally against law and in contravention of Export Policy Order 2013 and 2016.

production of all record concerning export of live animals in the garb of gift schemes.

All those found involve are proceeded against and the money laundered is recovered from them