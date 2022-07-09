Peter Thiel’s VC fund, Sequoia join $75m round of Bangladesh B2B commerce firm

ShopUp, a business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform based in Bangladesh, announced that it has raised US$75 million in its latest funding round.
LOCATIONBangladesh
FOUNDED2016
WEBSITEshopup.com.bd
LATEST FUNDINGSeries B
More funding details
- Lead investor: Valar Ventures, a venture capital fund established by billionaire investor Peter Thiel
- Existing investor: Flourish Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Veon Ventures
- Other investors: Prosus Ventures
- Stage: Series B
More company updates
- This round pushes ShopUp’s total amount raised from investors to US$110 million so far.
- The company says that the investment is the largest series B funding for a B2B commerce startup in South Asia. This also means that it’s the best-funded startup in Bangladesh.
- In February 2020, ShopUp opened up its logistics service RedX to online sellers. Four months later, it has became the largest third-party provider of last-mile logistics services in the country, according to the company’s statement.
- Over the past 12 months, ShopUp recorded more than 13x growth in revenue and 11x growth in the number of total shipments.
ShopUp ShopUp is a social commerce platform that helps micro-entrepreneurs in Bangladesh set up and run their businesses on Facebook. It provides tools for sourcing, cataloging, payments, shipping, and accessing business loans.
